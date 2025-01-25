It is obvious - in retrospect - that the first American Revolution did not prevail against globalist tyranny.

Although Americans won the first revolution against British tyranny - their efforts left many rat holes behind for tyrants to hide in.

Today we have the American Revolution 2.0 - and hopefully we will not be forced to fight an American Revolution 3.0.

As I have written elsewhere - and on numerous occasions - we are engaged now in a fight for the very lives of ourselves and fellow human beings.

America, once again, leads this fight against tyranny.

Real Americans - and real patriots - and real human beings - feel this just cause reverberating in their hearts and minds.

Not everyone feels this - as not everyone is equipped to feel it.

But even the tyrannical lizard people at the WEF can tell the difference of what happens when a real freedom fighter - one who takes no prisoners - and does not suffer fools - comes to town.

They said it - I didn’t - that this is the first time this has happened in history - not true - but we cannot expect them to see this.

And the way they see it - that a politician they saw as dead - has now risen from the dead - in what they call the most spectacular political comeback in history.

YEAH, WELL, I GUESS!

Trump supporters are often accused of being Trump hero worshippers - they are not.

Instead it is the opposition - those either intentionally - or blindly - or both - in favor of tyranny and authoritarianism - who have made a Second Coming Messiah of Trump.

But then what would we expect of WOKE Marxist enthusiasts - those in America - or elsewhere across the world - who do not understand that mind moves matter - and matter moves mind.

There is a heart and soul of America - one that either we can see and feel - or we are left blind to what it is really about.

And the wild horses which infuse this spirit are invisible to those with neither hearts to feel or minds to get them past the insidious freedom stealing WOKE.