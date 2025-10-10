FORWARD:

The following post is for entertainment purposes - only.

As always, may readers make up their own minds based on the material presented.

Trust yourselves, readers, it is only the way out of this mess in which we find ourselves - and our nation - and our world.

THE ANTIFA, BLACK LIVES MATTER, NO KINGS - INTERNATIONALLY SUPPORTED AMERICAN TERRORIST CELLS

Once the Trump administration reveals the funding apparatus for what they have designated as terrorist organizations there will be nowhere remaining to hide for the opposition.

It is becoming apparent to even the most skeptical individuals that what I have described as a loosely affiliated cabal of terrorists over the past six years is for real.

An amorphous but interconnected cabal of those who speak as if they are in support of Democracy - but seek to undermine and to destroy the very idea of a constitutional democratic republic.

What is becoming more than apparent is that supporters and organizers f the following organizations will continue to be unmasked as terrorists.

Memorize the list - and beware of those who have either formally or remotely identified as members of these groups - for starters - as more groups will be identified.

ANTIFA

BLACK LIVES MATTER

NO KINGS

The whole idea that suspecting these popular - ostensibly freedom and democracy loving organizations - of being THE TERRORISTS is the truth .

These groups exist as the very thing - they enjoy accusing the opposition of.

These organizations are the real, actual - fascists/socialists/terrorists - and are the real conspirators - who represent the conspiracy theory.

And what I am certain of is that when all is said and done these will be tied to international forces - readers here have become all too familiar with.

As a for real Tennessee grandmother I have kept the belief that no matter how bad things seem - how invincible these enemies - might appear - that they are in reality a bunch of ideologically captured criminals - who are now being found out.

As I have put my own family, friends and relations at risk to describe and speak out against I am very relieved to see that these miscreants are now being revealed for what they are by the Trump 2.0 team.

And as I have watched our American POTUS - “ART OF FHE DEAL is the ART OF WAR” power-broker Trump exemplify over these years - when we serve as power brokers to bring peace - we need to keep our emotions out of the transactions .

Conclusions:

REVENGE - AS THEY SAY - IS A DISH SERVED ICY COLD

SERVE IT ICE COLD, FRIENDS.

I have learned a great deal over these past few years - and I trust you all have as well.

As per usual, may our creator bless all of the peacemakers.

