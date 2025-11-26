KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Psychotherapist and the Shaman's avatar
Psychotherapist and the Shaman
44m

A wonderful vibration to radiate out on this Thanksgiving Eve. There are receptors receiving the vibration. As one of my shamanic mentors often says, "The universe and the body are always listening."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by KW NORTON
KW NORTON's avatar
KW NORTON
37m

Thank you for the restack Tracy!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 KWNORTON
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture