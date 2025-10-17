THE GREAT AWAKENING CONTINUES - AS HUMANKIND FACES MASSIVE TRUTH TELLING

Unless we are living under some very remote rock in some very isolated wilderness - we cannot avoid the fact that we as humans are encountering massive symbolic and real truth telling.

From CCP-globalist backed criminal networks - promoting organ procurement and marketing, massive financial and sexual blackmail scams, child trafficking and transgender mutilation, and Big Tech moguls promoting trans humanism and imaginary and real AI machine technology relationships and speaking learnedly of an anti-Christ - things are clearly bonkers.

There is no longer any pretense that there is a split between a kind of off-the-deep-end-insane humans and an opposing group which turns toward spiritual and sociopolitical authenticity.

A great beacon of spiritual light bearing occurs along with a great sociopolitical and a psycho spiritual encounter with our darkly shadowed zeitgeist.

We witness the deeply shadowed complexities of our own subconscious and encounter, in parallel, our own human experience as light bearers and as spiritual beings.

We seek to begin using our own creations. such as AI, for the good of all - while opposing forces seek to use them for crass opportunistic purposes and to the detriment of all.

Christian theological prophecy has been correct about the second coming - but incorrect about precisely how it would happen.

These End Times are indeed The End Times for some - but only The New Beginning Times for others.

Not unreasonable to believe that when the spirit of universal consciousness - Christ consciousness returns to burn bright again - that it appears along with a deep and powerful age of truth telling.

In this stellar light, the arrival of Autumn and the approaching of our great Winter celebrations take on entirely new significance.

Autumn this year takes on an aspect of a brilliant ever changing multicolored light show - as the sunlight filtering thru the trees becomes softer and more vibrant and beautiful.

Halloween - and the garish display of commercially relevant cheap masquerading - takes a back seat to the display nature puts on for free.

Our celebration of - and connection with - nature stands as a compelling counterpoint to our more shallow, shadow laden, and ostentatious toxically narcissistic plunges into darkness.

As the light grows softer, the air cooler, the landscape more open and the trees revealing of their beautiful architecture - we too grow softer, more in tune, more accepting of our own light.

Falling leaves and the transformation of green to more brilliance and exuberant coloration - remind us that all is transformative and ever changing - ever resonating journey towards renewal.

In this end of summer is the beginning of the transformation which leads to Spring.

In the end, find the beginning - and in the beginning, the end.

Leaves wither and fall in an endless spiral dance of creation - as the sap in the trees returns to the roots for safekeeping.

Spring brings a resurgence of green - sap rises, budding leaves reappear - the world greening again - as if by some sort of magic.

We return to our roots as well - once again enjoying the light of hearth and home as the light withers and wanes - and the world explodes into a multicolored light show against the dying of the light.

Once again the world enthusiastically transforms into an open landscape - white with dazzling winter.

In every season, demonstrating it is all about the light - our light and the world’s light - as it dazzles, changes and transforms.

Autumn is a welcome interlude as we transform toward Winter.

In these times of massive truth telling everything is up for grabs - nothing too small or too large for a dazzling revelation of truth - testing our ability to withstand the very revelations we encounter.

Not for sissies, this - but a chance encounter with the divine as the world transforms once again into winter.

Is it too much to expect a divine intercession in this Dionysian Autumn ablaze with the light show of transformation?

The light show of the harvest-bladed cycle moon hangs in the predawn Eastern sky - telegraphing it is a cup to be filled with hard work and sound reasoning - and also a weapon - a double bladed tool - to be used when necessary.

An age of truth telling when we see the necessary winnowing away of what is not to be - both in ourselves and in the world.

The application of the spiritual journey of logic and feeling which guide us like our own personal North Stars.

A time of massive truth telling which reveals the scientific beauty of the quantum universe - and the beauty of our quantum selves.

We discover that every single thing we have experienced has been but preparation for this age of truth telling - no experience too small or too large - never overwhelmingly painful or beautiful - for our comprehension.

The many signs - and the many experiences and explorations and discoveries - all leading here.

Many Millennia have passed and yet all roll into one - as things we have forgotten return - and as lessons we never learned - arrive to be understood.

Fear, anger, humiliation and despair fall away - and what remains is Christ consciousness - the comprehension of the splendiferous joy of the universe - from which we are not apart.

There is no confusion about being an observer - as who may observe when the observer is both the observer and the thing being observed?

We are one thing - a paradox from our limited human perspective, perhaps - but both the observer and the observed - we shall remain.

Transformative living universes - universe and not universe - composed of space time and yet simultaneously aware of space time - composed of the creator - and yet not the creator.

Transformative vibrational entities and systems of perpetual change - ever becoming and ever evolving - as we are soon to discover objectively of the universe itself.

The universes way of knowing itself?

Or arriving home and comprehending the place for the first time?

Maybe both.

We learn that computer chips of light have been developed.

No accident or coincidence - as chips of light in which the parallel thirty two wavelengths of light offer unparalleled computing opportunities.

Humankind the tool creator and tool user - we continue to coevolve with our tools.

From ancient fires when human creativity imagined a heretofore unrecognized shape within a lump of stone - persevering until an arrow head emerged into eager hands.

Our very evolution dependent upon our imaginative & gregarious loving persistence.

Co-evolving with our tools as the tools becomes - like ourselves - instruments of light.

Instruments of the compassionate light which warms the cold darkness of the universe?

Why not - a new age of discovery which gives us unparalleled opportunity to understand both ourselves and the universe?

Word reaches us of newly developed computer chips running on light.

Chips making use of the thirty two wave lengths - separate channels of color - which compose light .

Offering parallel - but separate - channels of light with unparalleled processing power.

Transformative beings of light having developed transformative tools of light - the meanings could not be clearer.

