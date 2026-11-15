KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

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Beyond Matter's avatar
Beyond Matter
3h

Thank you for such a generous and carefully built response, KW. I especially admire the way you tag each section as Established, Active, or Speculative. That honesty about where the evidence ends is rare, and it makes the piece a pleasure to engage with. The Ashkin material is lovely, and the 2026 optogenetics Nobel is a timely addition.

A few thoughts, offered in the spirit of the conversation:

On the original question. The post was about what it means for light to “travel,” and c’s role in the structure of spacetime. I’d love to hear how your framework speaks to that directly, since radiation pressure and tweezers seem to sit slightly beside it.

On optical tweezers. The trapping force is the familiar gradient (dipole) force, so it feels like a beautiful instance of how all field forces work, from gravity to magnets, rather than something that goes beyond standard field theory. I’d be curious what you see in it that the standard picture doesn’t capture.

On optogenetics. The channelrhodopsin comes from algae and is introduced into neurons by gene delivery, so it feels like a wonderful example of what we can do with light rather than of light governing cells on its own. Does your reading differ?

On the larger wager. You’re candid that “light is the software, DNA is the hardware” names a question rather than a result. What measurable invariant might that correspondence predict, and what observation would count against it? That feels like the most exciting thing to explore in a next draft.

And I completely agree that asking better questions is where understanding begins. Your citations show the other half of the habit, checking answers against primary sources.

Thank you again for writing this.

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DeNietsontziendeTilburgseWolf's avatar
DeNietsontziendeTilburgseWolf
43m

“The mechanism is pure relational architecture. A photon is absorbed by a channelrhodopsin seated in a cell membrane; the protein’s gate opens; charge flows across the boundary; a neuron fires. The information never sat inside the protein alone — it lives in the relation among light, membrane, and ion current that lets the cell hold it. That is the relational principle of Chapter 81, standing in a physiology laboratory with a Nobel medal on it, announced the morning this section was written.”

Takes a standard biophysical cascade - photon absorption inducing a conformational change that permits ion flux - and dresses it up as a grand ontological revelation ("pure relational architecture"), using the 2026 Nobel Prize as an implicit stamp of approval for that philosophical framing.

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