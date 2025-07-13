THE BIG PSYOP - SEEDS OF DOUBT SUCCESSFULLY PLANTED



Several months ago I began writing of how Trump 2.0 is the American Revolution 2.0.



I also wrote of how Trump 2.0 applies genius tactics to use The Art of the Deal as Sun Tzu’s The Art of War.



In this time of asymmetrical warfare - diplomacy waged by psychological operations - these points are vital keys to comprehending what the hell is going on.



I guess no one paid attention because the Trump administration just played everybody - including their own MAGA base.



When Trump wants to make a point - he is not going to fall into the tired old trap of doing things in the usual and expected way.



He is going to do something so outrageous that no one is going to be capable of predicting his next move.



This is classic The Art of War meets The Art of the Deal.





Readers can go back in my stack and see the careful case I have built as a foundation for these assertions.



I was kind of surprised when few others picked up this particular POV - but then I recognized that I too was practicing The Art of War meets the Art of the Deal.



Trump’s master class in the Geopolitical Art of the Deal as The Art of War - has served as my own private graduate program.



So esoteric - and so unexpected - are these ideas they just don’t sit well in anyone else’s wheelhouse.



We have gone so far afield in both making idols and kings out of our presidents that we have practically fallen into to the hands of those who suggest America would be better off with a king.

Because I wrote just a couple of days ago on this subject I will include a link to this here.





Plus we have allowed ourselves to respond so emotionally to headlines that everybody lost their total cool over this Epstein affair - and all I can tell you is this was the intended result.



All the emotionally overwrought nonsense one could ever observe has been on full display over this quite intentional Epstein-related performance - the ultimate “Art of War meets Art of the Deal” way to drop a bombshell.



That bombshell has been dropped now - and I am going to see how many of our leading legacy media and alternative media purveyors are able to get themselves out of having fallen into their own trap.



One thing I can tell us all is that Trump 2.0 has the upper hand and is intent on trying to point out something major - something everyone is going to have a proverbial “oh shit” moment over.



Because the dropping of this sort of a “Art of War meets the Art of the Deal” bomb is never dropped unless it is the ultimate bomb used to win a major battle.



What is in the offing is going to be huge - one of those whole enchiladas which stuns the world.



If I knew what it was - I would tell you - but I truly have no clue.



That is the point - it is played so well that no one has the real scoop.

It just appears unexpectedly out of the ether to stun the world.



But of one thing I am sure - that Trump 2.0 needed to know who doubted him - and also needed to plant seeds of doubt as well.



Mission accomplished - as all those who reacted emotionally - out of doubt - have been unmasked - and doubt - as to Trump’s next move - has been firmly planted.



Because doubt is one of our most powerful spiritual enemies - and a wise leader must know who will cave to spiritual temptation in battle and who will not.



And in a time of spiritual warfare - our arts of spiritual and personal strength of character - are the major weapons that we have at our disposal.



Trump 2.0 - The Art of the Deal meets The Art of War.



Trump 2.0 - the American Revolution 2.0



Trump 2.0 - Never Let Em See You Sweat



Trump 2.0 - five dimensional chess - and wizard’s poker



Speak softly - and carry a very large and compelling magic wand.



I truly look forward to the next move.





Conclusions:



We are being motivated to recognize we are now involved in a spiritual war for our own hearts and minds.

Being invited to finally be capable of living these lives of significance.

Lives which form the true backbone of a Democratic constitutional republic - worthy of what the founding fathers engineered.



And as I have written throughout this stack - we are at the threshold of massive civilizational change.



We are indeed the ones we have been waiting for.



Jesus was the one true revolutionary - and Christ consciousness is our set of master keys to unlock the doors of the future.



We must be the change we wish to see in the world.



Gratefulness and compassion.



Don’t allow doubt to sabotage our spirits.



May our creator always bless the peacemakers and hold them safe from harm .



Overcome fear and doubt - we all - each of us - are the ones we have been waiting for.



Psychological operations are only effective weapons against those who cave to fear and doubt.



Those determined to live lives of significance - and to overcome our all too human fears and doubts - are the ones who become the winners of this spiritual war.

I will close this essay with a speech which furnishes yet another perspective on “The Art of War as The Art of the Deal”.

When it becomes apparent what the Big Enchilada in this equation is - I will post on it forthwith.

May our creator agree to bless the peacemakers and to hold them all safe from harm!

