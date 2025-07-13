KW Norton Borders

KW, some people are seeing it, and the ones who aren't need to be reminded of how President Trump built his Real Estate empire. Tactics, moves and counter moves, stirring up the pot. Two of my most trusted sources for truth are standing together in support of Trump 2.0. They discussed this Epstein List and surmised that it is much deeper than the U.S. of A. and that it involves a certain person who was recently seen at the White House. These trusted sources both saw it as an Art of the Deal in the Art of War. And we should know by now that we are in a World War and President Trump has been fighting mind control experts with his own mind. We don't know and neither do these sources but they spend their time in thought and research not in whining or pointing fingers.

Great to have you here, encouraging us to think and to be actively awake and to hang in there with peace and patience. God bless you

