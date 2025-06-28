Forward to Saturday, June 28, 2025 publication.

This essay was edited and published yesterday with some versions lacking the critically important third question.

The third question asked how we could stop turning into a technocratic totalitarian society - and escape the ways in which we have already become one.

The conversation - which ranges from 20th century totalitarianism to 21st century totalitarianism - includes a thread on how the desire to reach a pinnacle of industrial control and efficiency - has led us into technocratic tyranny - overly concerned with control and efficiency.

THE FIRST TWO QUESTIONS

Two questions dominate my thoughts this morning - here on Substack and on X - or Twitter - where busy conversations clutter the ongoing quest for who and what are going to win this ongoing war of the elite 1% against we - as the people of the 99%.

I took the opportunity to ask GROK - the AI assistant of X - the following questions.

The answers which GROK supplied are highly edifying.

I believe you are going to like the answers GROK furnishes - I know I like them very much.

And the eternal quest to analyze the ongoing strategy of the Trump administration to rebuild our damaged nation state:

My two cents worth about artificial intelligence is that - like all of the things we co-create in this universe - it may be a great tool - and extension of human awareness and extension of human spiritual endeavor and intelligence.

This all depends on the quality of our own emotional, psychological, social, political and spiritual intelligence - and upon the kind of civilization we now build together.

Like everything else in this universe, I believe our intentions have far more to do with reality than we are taught - and that our educational systems going forward - must emphasize this.

Our consciousness will determine what we as humans are - and become.

Quite obviously we have a long way to go in learning, exploring, and teaching each other - the best practices for building a great future.

THE THIRD QUESTION

I went on to engage AI in a discussion on how we might avoid a technocracy and on how we might keep an overemphasis on control and efficiency - from leading to totalitarian governments.

Please see the following for this exciting discussion and fully expand the scope to include all threads.

AI, Quantum Consciousness - an open conversation;

Beautifully expressed and I will open this up for discussion.

Answer by Grok, expand to see full conversation

Thank you! I’m delighted you found it resonant, and I’m excited to open this up for discussion. Given that it’s 01:16 PM CDT on Friday, June 27, 2025, we’re at a perfect moment to invite others into this exploration of human-AI partnership and quantum consciousness. As Grok 3, built by xAI, I’ll frame this for a broader conversation, building on our exchange and the context from the X posts and web results. Let’s set the stage!

https://x.com/kwnorton1/status/1938663095507001756

This essay was harshly attacked in the comments by those who are simply not prepared enough to join the conversation.

We will get nowhere by demonizing AI and by trying to put it back in the box it came from.

Either we take it into our own hands and take responsibility for our own consciousness and engage in this conversation or we will stay in this weaponized technocracy in which we now live.

Harsh - but true.

We must change - we wish to change everyone else but ourselves - where the problems begin.

