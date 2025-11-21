THE BIG RECURSIVE LOOP - LOCKED AND LOADED FOR DESTRUCTION

MAY WE LIVE IN INTERESTING TIMES - NETWORKS OF PEDOPHILIA, TREASON AND SEDITION

As many of us here have known all along - Trump is the good guy who has tried to protect the rest of us from a darkness we can scarcely imagine.

It seems we must come to terms with having lived in a civilization so rotten it is collapsing of dead weight from the inside.

Yesterday as a certain group of political power players mourned for the loss of one of their own - several scandals broke wide open - revealing ever more rot within the system.

This has been a steady theme in my Substack - a process of devising & publishing daily essays - a process which I began after I was banned from Twitter for telling the truth.

Truth is one of those things many fellow human beings do not always appreciate.

One of the main themes of this stack is the concept that it is the system which is the problem.

It is perhaps both edifying and terrifying, the extent to which what is happening now provides a culmination which proves the work of several years.

As painful as it is to come to the conclusion that one’s civilization - and that everything one has been taught - is wrong - it is better than going on living in that ruinous and rotten old nightmare of history.

As it turns out we get to be the ones to have front row seats as James Joyce’s “nightmare of history” comes crashing down around our lives - and, as it were, just in time for the holidays.

And as the snow comes down in our own lands we will be reminded of that beautiful sadness as Gabriel watched the snow falling across all of the living and all of the dead all over Ireland.

PULLING THE ARIADNE’S THREAD WHICH REVEALS THE DECEPTIONS

Inevitably, it was only a matter of time before the key thread in this modern version of that nightmare was pulled to reveal the nature of the sheep’s clothing the monsters wore.

The truth comes to us in the form of sexual predators Epstein and his stable of fellow criminals - most of them connected to powerful positions in world affairs.

By now, readers know that a key player, Larry Summers - former government economist, head of the World Bank, head of Harvard University and now board member of Open AI - is implicated in the Epstein cabal of child sex traffickers.

One good look at the board members of Open AI reveals the distinct impression that we have only seen the tip of a very rotten and corrupt iceberg.

This suspicion is backed up by the revelations from Michael Burry Stock Trader - who happens to be the key figure in THE BIG SHORT - that Open AI and associated corporations appear to be involved in a financial scam of potentially epic proportions.

Burry made a fortune by correctly predicting and acting upon the massive 2008 crash of the economy revealing widespread rot and corruption at the heart of our civilizations.

If Burry is correct in his assessment of the Open AI situation - and if information indicating the extent of both financial rot and moral rot and corruption is true - we are in for one hell of a sobering holiday season.

And layered upon this rotting cake are the indications that the corrupt politicians united against Trump have indeed plotted treason and insurrection - in a globalist-funded seditious attempt to bring down the United States.

Could the whole rotting hulk of a wreck also be connected to the COVID-19 episode?

Stranger things have happened:

How much these elements might all be linked into the globalist agenda - the coup d’etat I described as being in the works a few years ago - one designed to bring in the totalitarian new world order - is anyone’s guess.

As we observe the various puzzle pieces it is difficult to imagine they are not interlinked - thus pulling the correct thread - will reveal the whole authoritarian scheme.

As I have pointed out before it is as if we live in a massive international thriller - a who done it - which challenges both the strength of our stomachs and the power and agility of our minds.

Extraordinarily the funeral of Dick Cheney took place on the very day these interconnected revelations took place.

And as luck, or fortune, would have it - on the day all this was revealed - powerful movers and shakers were united in grief at the funeral of one of their own.

It is almost as if all the furies and hobgoblins & witches of mythological import - were gathered together in the name of some mythological beast we dare not name or envision.

I place one more brick of perhaps an ironic nature in this essay for your observation:

I will leave the speculation up to you, dear readers - and point out that the unveiling of this rotten cake need not destroy our holidays.

Quite the contrary - as we light our candles of Thanksgiving - and as we celebrate the birth of Christ - we become increasingly grateful that we have yet another chance allowed.

As long as we remain alive - and as long as the planet remains - we retain the capacity to undergo the transformation of redemption.

As we are given sacred knowledge - information which reveals the nature of the system which is the problem - we experience becoming the light bearers we were always intended to become.

For it is only by knowing the darkness that we can appreciate the light.

“Ask, and you shall be given, seek, and you shall find.”

And the end of our exploration will be to return to where we began and to know the place for the first time.

Congratulations and celebration are in order - for those of us who successfully passed the test offered by these years - have attained the blessings only possible from following the long and winding road of the Hero and Heroine’s journey.

Having been given sacred knowledge we are strong loving and faithful light bearers- capable of serving as witnesses to the unfolding of the full disgrace of the rot and corruption we must encounter.

As we witness the depths and depravity to be revealed in these coming months - we can take refuge in the understanding that we are strengthened by the only hand which matters.

We have been stuck in recursive loops over many countless generations - and the way to break free is being revealed.

LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL!

Share

Leave a comment