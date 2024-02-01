FORWARD:
As you all know I love technology - obviously I could not manage these communications without the benefits of modern technology.
But my concern is that my relationship with technology is a love/hate relationship.
The world which is alright with me - a world in which our unalienable rights as individuals are respected and protected - is not the cur…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.