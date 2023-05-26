THE BLINDMAN & THE ELEPHANT - A DEFINITION OF MODERN TOTALITARIANISM
Blackrock, Vanguard, the US Governments, And More
THE NATURE OF 21ST CENTURY TOTALITARIANISM
As victims of modern globalist totalitarianism we are indeed like blind men trying to identify an elephant. We engage each in our own areas of specialization but it is not enough to comprehend this elephant. This situation should encourage us all to break out of the limitation…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.