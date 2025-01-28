ON STARGATE - mRNA Cancer Vaccines, Huge Data Centers & AI

POTUS Trump - as his current incarnation as Trump 2.0 - is a serious warrior - seasoned by experience and humbled by two actual assassination attempts - and many attempts at character assassination.

He is smart enough to take the funding - as seed money for America 2.0 if nothing else - and allow the technocrats to fight it all out among themselves.

He also understands he needs the technocrats to wage a successful arms race against the major advances of the Chinese - most recently besting Western technocrats at their own game

He understands that we are on the doorstep of complete civilizational collapse - and if some of what he does appears as desperation - well, it most likely is.

He has made clear what he learned as a professional real estate hustler and is rightfully proud of being able to tell the seriously bad people from the also rans.

In the video below Trump goes into detail about how his Art of the Deal in real estate - helped prepare him to deal with the full range of characters he must deal with as POTUS.

At least he is trying to do the right thing - no leader is perfect - as are none of us - but I do have respect for the amount of due diligence he and his team are putting in.

Many who voted for him have strong concerns about the role of the tech overlords in all this - and I believe it is of concern to Trump as well.

But remember - to Trump these powerful tech overlords are just pawns on the chess board - to be used in his pursuit of making America 2.0 greater again.

The one thing no politician who understands the Art of War avoids is putting all of their cards on the table.

Like a good game of poker it is about holding one’s cards close and keeping a mild mannered poker face in play when dealing with others.

A winner at the Art of War never reveals tactics to the enemy - and always makes it a priority to both know themselves and to understand the enemy.

I believe that Trump has a very good idea of who the good guys and bad boys are - and pretty clearly understands the mandate he has been handed by the American people.

In this America of Broken Dreams - Broken Cities - and Broken local and national Government and Institutions - this is the best we can hope for currently.

Being critical of leaders is a must - but recognizing how much ground Americans have gained in the first week of this administration is also a must.

Essentially everything is broken after all of these years of WOKE authoritarian nonsense - and we will be extremely fortunate if Trump and team can pull us back from the biggest Great Depression ever in history.

All levels of American life have been infiltrated by the WOKE socialist ideology of the WEF associated globalist forces - and just cleaning out the criminal rot is going to take years.

Understanding the high stakes game these politicians are playing places a heavy responsibility in our hands as the American people.

MANIPULATED BY LIARS - SET FREE BY THE TRUTH

Having been manipulated with lies for so long - and having had propaganda agencies serving as mainstream media - it is no wonder we have one hell of a time figuring anything out.

But we have so far dodged the large caliber bullet of massive civilizational collapse - by electing a warrior to office who is being compared to George Washington.

And I believe we have done this in just the nick of time to pull back from the abyss.

Whether we see America 2.0 come to pass from the leadership of Trump 2.0 is now in within our sights - and within our hands.

The relationship between leaders and citizens - when it works - is a reciprocal interaction - each benefiting from the work of the other.

Hopefully we have emerged stronger - and more politically astute - from these years of being weakened by socialism - and will rise into the America the founding fathers of this Revolutionary Constitutional Republic had in mind.

A government of the people, by the people and for the people.

These precious creator given unalienable rights.

The POTUS of these United States is not a ruler - but an administrator - and the government - not a welfare state but a cooperative enterprise.

And we have a few powerful firebrands of truth telling to speed our path.

WOKE SOCIALISM IS DEAD AND LONG LIVE THE NATION NOW BEING BORN.

