Reposted from Nov 2022:

For those who wish to delve deeper:

https://ghorbany.com/inspiration/the-snake-as-symbol

Some men see things as they are, and say why. I dream of things that never were, and say why not. Robert Kennedy

Our language is deeply symbolic and important. The use of symbols for a profession in which we put our trust needs to be honest and based on careful reflection. Once we are immersed in the evil enthusiastically promoted by a particular profession - it is time for change.

It doesn’t really take much reflection to understand that Greek God of merchants, travelers and swindlers may not be an appropriate symbol for healers. It was ironically the US Army that popularized adoption of the caduceus a symbol for the healing profession. Believe it is safe to say that the military power of the US Government has been revealed for what is is and the true motivations of the Deep State revealed.

Today as we citizens review the actions and intent of our governments, corporations and institutions along with the various trusted professions such as law and medicine we need to pay attention to the true motivations.

There is much more to be said on this subject but this needs to be short. For now I close with the thought that we cannot go on as we are, lost to death, despair and totalitarianism. Sufficient to say that there are those who will not change but they will not be the leaders of tomorrow as we make a world safe for our children.