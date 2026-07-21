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KW Norton Borders

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Thibaut Buewaert's avatar
Thibaut Buewaert
9h

Thank you so much for the shoutout!

The symbolism of the serpent is of particular interest to me, and it is a topic I will be talking about a lot in my own newsletter, The Serpent’s Memory.

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