MAKE AMERICA - AND THE WORLD - GREAT AGAIN

Forward:

Dreaming big when everything seems to be falling apart makes life worth living - as dreaming is not worth much if we don’t take it to the limits - and beyond.

I am once again going to take the side of we - the human beings - against the false choice of taking one - or another - side.

Political exigencies are not - and have never been - the way out of this mess.

If popularity - and making a killing as a writer - were my aim - I would have long ago taken a political side - and would have written my way into the very best arguments for a particular side.

But since I long ago chose the human side - it is way too late to take the easy - and profitable - way out.

Measuring profitability is - as is beauty - measured in the eyes of the beholder.

I owe being a writer at all to the beautiful - now upwards of six thousand souls - who either follow or subscribe to my essays.

And my concept of profitability - are those things which I believe - are those which are best for all of us.

I am a quintessential American grandmother - with the greatest hopes that America - and indeed the world - will indeed be great once again.

GAME OF POLITICAL BAIT AND SWITCH

We - as the American people - were once again given a false choice - and induced to vote for a platform not in our - or anyone’s - best interests - as the proposed lesser of two evils.

And given the reality of such a false choice we made the correct decision.

The problem though with false choices is that both choices are false - a situation which is proving true.

We all had hopes that President-elect Trump would make the correct choices out of some combinations of his own - and America’s self - interest.

But in a political bait and switch of epic proportions - the joke is now on us.

Even though we made the correct choice - among false choices - we will now pay the price.

And as we can see there are no winners allowed in being given false choices.

The 1% winners lose - and we as the 99% losers - also lose.

I don’t believe any of us choose rationally to live together as losers - a gamblers with a losing hand - betting against the house.

Unfortunately for these United States - and for the world at large - the elected disruptors are now disrupting their own mandated - but fragile - grip on power.

And in making the wrong choices for any of us - they ruin their own chances of winning for themselves - or for anyone else.

As if the mandate - handed in good faith by the people - had been interpreted as a bid for these disruptors to take absolute power - rather than use the opportunity to make the world - and themselves - better.

It is almost as if we can see the choir boy like adulation of cheerleaders like Tucker - his very words - turn unto the fodder for tomorrow’s headlines.

The stunning mandate delivered to the unhappy sons of affluential suburban affluential’s by the American people has now been replaced by horror at what has happened as the elected disruptors make the worst possible choices.

MAGA VERSUS MACA

The American people find themselves in the accustomed position of having been manipulated into the choice between MAGA and DEMOCIDE.

MAGA - instead of appearing to Make America Great Again - now appears to translate to Megalomaniac Association Gutting America.

And the alternative DEMOCIDE - as the MACA alternative - to Make America Communist Again.

Manipulating the people into accepting one of two evils.

Force fed the “choice” of the Megalomaniac Free Speech Promoters - whose motto is now revealed as “Free Speech as long as it is the free speech we rulers wish to hear”.

Or alternatively being offered the suicidal choice where Maoist’s - disguised as Democrats - used Communism to “UN-alive” the whole idea of freedom and democracy.

Or the selling of the American Dream as if it were a chess game - one where the house - the dream sellers - and snake oil salesmen - always wins.

And in any final analysis - unless the people hold the leaders feet firmly to the fire - the victory appears to have been handed over to the spoiled blue boy sons of the affluential.

And in light of this final analysis - although it has not been revealed fully as yet - appears to have gone to the WEF globalists of Klaus Schwab and Yuval Harari.

The classic political bait and switch where the manipulators offer a carrot and a stick - a bad cop and good cop routine - where the mark - the mark being the voter - always loses.

This is a great learning opportunity for us humans of planet earth - if we can snap out of the daze long enough to get fully sober - and become fully aware of the traps sprung for us over and over again by the one percent who run our civilization’s.

In understanding that there is never a choice - and that politics is a game played by the 1% against the 99% - where the 1% always wins and where the 99% always loses - there is a silver lining.

And that silver lining lies in the recognition that the whole system is rigged against any freedom and democracy - that any dream of free agency lies in the hearts and minds and sanity and common sense - of the people of the 99% .

The system is the problem - but this simple fact seems well beyond the willingness of we - as the 99% - to appreciate.

APPOINTED AS KINGS - RATHER THAN PRESIDENTS

For America - and for the other presumed Constitutional Democracies - Presidents - supposedly elected as representatives of the people - are instead surrogate kings - with all the privileges and pomp and circumstance of the real thing.

As long as we continue to take political and ideological sides against each other - to elect political megalomaniacs who are only after enriching themselves financially and by taking absolute power at our expense - we lose.

As we lived through the Covid years we experienced first hand the indignity of being squeezed in an ultimate power play between the Maoist - communist deep state and some pie in the sky utopia where some big daddy war bucks returns to make it all better.

There is a deep state all right - and it is that deep fundamental system which underwrites its own survival from one generation to the next like a vampire - granted eternal life to serve as the parasite which feeds anew on each fresh generation of suckers.

And a sucker - a rube - is a gambler induced to play a losing hand against the house - over and over again - never seeing the self sabotage of his or her own addiction.

And the way out of an addiction is to wake up to the truth - to stop the self sabotage - to come to see oneself as too valuable to sacrifice to the self defeating game of roulette - that is the system.

There is now disorder in America’s house - and a sane and rational populace calmly observes the doors and windows flying off the hinges - and observes who is responsible for this travesty.

Whether it is Daddy Warbucks or Mommy Dearest - or both - who are responsible - the 99% recognizes their own addiction - and calmly takes action to heal the traumatized parts of themselves which were suckered into this travesty.

The answer lies well outside what we are indoctrinated to believe - and yes Covid has revealed the real situation - that no one in the 1% has ever had - or ever will have - the best interests of the 99% at heart.

As I have written of many times before - just by the cold hard facts that we live in such a system - means we are all trauma survivors.

And as the slave drivers - the 1% - are just as traumatized as the enslaved 99% - we indeed are all in this together.

Collective traumatized survivors of the evil immortal vampire system which rules over us.

In a keystone cops way of seeking to heal the world they have destroyed and now serve as the disruptors for - we are, living through a slapstick version of Lord of the Rings.

And whether it is the WEF version - or the British version - or the MAGA version - we have many choices about how we sober up to rescue ourselves from the clutches of either Big Daddy Warbucks - or Mommy Dearest - or both.

We can all be wrong and we should embrace being wrong - being willing to be wrong allows us to hold a rational view that no human being holds the right to decide our fates for us.

It is after all those pesky - and quite misunderstood - unalienable rights we have been given at our conception by our creator which are what count.

And those unalienable rights - those built in systems of biological and spiritual and psychological and political individual freedom and power - are the keys to breaking free of the matrix which bonds us to the vampire system held fast by the rings of power.

ONE RING TO RULE THEM ALL AS CHAOS AGENTS PREVAIL.

The side of the DEMOCIDE represents that powerless acquiescence of the child to the indoctrination we endure at the hands of our parents and our teachers.

And the side of MAGA represents the tremendous anger and hostility we harbor at having been so manipulated and misled.

When we embrace one or the other - or both - we embrace the worst - most self destructive - aspects of ourselves and our cultures.

Self defeating in the extreme where the WEF type globalists pull our strings as if we were not human beings with unalienable rights - but instead marionettes - puppets to be manipulated by Big Daddy Warbucks and Mommy Dearest.

From “Mohammed’s Radio” - to “Disorder In the House” - we are whiplashed back and forth like dolls - subject to the insanity of the system from conception to death - as if unalienable rights were just some dream once dreamed by those dream like founding fathers.

Dare we believe we begin to wake up to the nature of the deceptions by now - as having survived thus far as any of the following neatly categorized - and disempowered - generations:

Gen Z: born 1997 – 2012 - in 2024 - age 12 – 27

Millennials: born 1981 – 1996 - in 2024 - age 28 – 43

Gen X: born 1965 – 1980 - in 2024 - age 44 – 59

Boomers II - born 1955 – 1964 - in 2024 - age 60 – 69

Boomers I - born 1946 – 1954 - in 2024 - age 70 – 78

Post War - born 1928 – 1945 - in 2024 - age 79 – 96

WWII - born 1922 – 1927 - in 2024 - age 97 – 102

Such a shame - and a waste - to sacrifice all those long millennia of human evolutionary history - to what amounts to - a spiritual and psychological and cultural and political - and physical - self-sabotage.

The 1% have now revealed themselves as not only chaos agents - but as merchants of death - desiring most of all to annihilate we the people - our pets - and all of our fellow domesticated animals.

So we arrive at the end of an era as the Covid 19 deceptions - along with the WEF - and associated world leaders - bring us to the inevitable conclusions that Planet Earth is for the 1% - and not for the inferior 99% - the part that is thee and me - and our pets - and domesticated animals.

Now that we have been properly notified we can once again declare our separation from tyranny - and this time - other than for our own peace of mind - we really do not require a Declaration of Independence.

Share

Leave a comment