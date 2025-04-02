There have been highly dangerous infiltrations of globalists connected with the CCP - and of those who share CCP & WEF agendas - into the political superstructure of almost all nations states - including the USA - Europe - the Americas - and more.

The extent is not generally appreciated as yet.

The term for what has happened is “elite capture”.

But all levels - national, international and local governments - and corporations and institutions are involved.

Fellow Substack writers

(Journalist Sam Cooper) are experts in the way this phenomenon has unfolded in our midst.

has written of the extent of this problem as associated with the World Economic Forum and affiliated politicians and organizations for several years.

We consider the problem serious enough to have named it as a coup d’etat of our nation - and of many other nations as well.

To the extent that eventually this will be identified as an attempt to take over and to own and operate the entire world.

Certainly not something we can expect to learn about from mainstream media - all of whom have suffered elite capture.

We expect that at some point the Trump administration will be more forthcoming as to the extent of this issue as it has existed in the United States.

We exist at an impasse now where many European nations which have experienced the elite capture of their politicians and other leaders - desire going to war with Russia - presumably in order to cover their crimes.

China is suffering from many systemic problems and it will be interesting as more news gets out about the many issues they suffer from.

