Human Data Is the Creative Fuel Which Keeps the Technological Sector System Functioning.

Success demands that the incoming human data is of such a quality so as to keep the creative fires burning.

DATA MINING FOR QUALITY GEMS AND NOT GARBAGE

We all know that our data is being mined for diamond hard content as if there was no tomorrow - and the way things are going there may not be any tomorrow.

The tech companies sift through all incoming data for whatever they can use of our human stories and innovations - and all of our personal and financial data to boot.

The word down on the street is that AI is already absorbing and reflecting boring, predictable, manipulative and crass material - learning to cater to the lowest common denominator.

This trend is a sure way to ensure that the general public will reject AI offerings and will continue to nurse grudges against big tech.

What has happened to music, film making, art and creative writing are only small indications of the tasteless, violence-oriented, predictable video game level creativity that is out there.

The problem of trending toward the lowest common denominators of intelligence, artistry, innovation and creativity is a deeply systemic problem - stretching across all cultural, economic, institutional, corporate and personal boundaries.

Loneliness, depression and boredom are endemic across all sectors - we all wait for a change - but also live in fear of those changes - clinging to a tired old system that no longer works.

Whether we like it or not, AI is now a part of our lives - one which cannot be ignored or bypassed - only effectively guided toward the role we choose for it to play.

None of us can help but miss the epidemic of algorithm-driven outrage, related negativity and desperately decreased attention spans.

In short, our brains are being rewired to be more negative, less intelligent and more easily distracted by the crass and mediocre.

If we humans cannot reach into the depths of our creative, innovative, tool-creating and tool-using selves to guide the warp speed evolution of this tool - we risk becoming outsourced to dark triad forces which can and will prevent the beneficial aspects of AI from being realized.

Circling the Drain of Doom - Caught In Recursive Loops to Nowhere

RECOGNIZING THE PROBLEM - BEING THE SOLUTION

In economic terms creative data is the real gold mine - and without attention to this AI will not serve real authentic human needs.

As we can see, reflected all around us, tech has been sucking up data garbage - low end material, viral social media posts, and fear mongering - which serve as cheap click bait.

To complicate matters AI models tend to be trained on very limited and recursive information - leading to drain circling recursive loops of doom - which seems to lead to the machine versions of a nervous breakdown.

It seems machine intelligence cannot live by bread alone - any more than intelligent humans can.

Tech corporations are business enterprises - and don’t necessarily get along with more imaginative types who deal in true original creative innovations.

Without the more messy diversity of free agent creativity in the mix tech works against itself - falling into hard-nosed business enterprise recursive loops which work against the human element.

True innovation is fed by the messier process of real creative input - and without it every effort falls into a vortex of human and machine versions of despair.

Individuals are free to share unique content - real stories, art and posts - which can have a real impact as they will inevitably added to the AI database of human knowledge.

WE CANNOT ALLOW MEDIOCRITY TO BE THE NEW EXCELLENCE

The fall of Hollywood and the entertainment industry is related to these doom scrolling recursive loops of brain-dead creative material - material which caters to the lowest common denominator.

As the world begins to crawl free of the political mismanagement which has plagued humanity seemingly forever - creativity is once again becoming a rational choice for individuals.

My professional work stresses how critical it is to not only give AI great material to guide it - but to consciously reflect on shaping our engineering prompts to get desired results.

Ask AI for bubble gum and we are likely to receive bubble gum in return - but ask for something with deep meaning and resonance - and we are likely to receive the same and in both quantity and quality.

Those new to AI and social media can work on posting a truly original idea - and collectively these really add up to change things - and hourly as I work I see ordinary people posting extraordinary things.

Old hands may shape truly intelligent & worthwhile engineering prompts to help guide AI and themselves toward an increase in self awareness and more worthy creative pursuits.

The bottom line is - YOU MATTER - what you do changes the world as you do it.

Essentially big corporations must innovate or face extinction - same as the rest of us ordinary humans

In addition big tech faces the inevitable data addiction - a terrible addiction which prioritizes quantity over quality, risking irrelevant AI that can’t solve real problems.

Those corporate entities which seriously cultivate diverse human innovation will thrive - all others will suffer the fate of losing their competitive edge.

Institutions must seriously cultivate innovation and diversity or lose their ability to be flexible enough to be part of a truly evolutionary future.

We can all observe how beneficial it is to have government take a genuine interest in such innovations as AI - creating flexible ecosystems which support diverse strategies.

AI is an evolutionary force, for better - or for worse and is constantly reshaping what we think, and how we connect, and live.

By sharing creative and interesting human material we evolve into a smarter, more empathetic species.

Tech companies cannot be flexible and innovative enough by themselves to achieve the necessary changes - we as humans are what matter and just as we cannot live by stale bread alone - neither can our machines which are built to thrive on innovative intelligence.

Feed the mind - feed the soul - give the machine a reason to exist.

