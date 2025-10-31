HIGHLY NEUROTIC CELEBRITY WOMEN - AND THE MEN WHO SUPPORT THEM - OUTLAW THANKSGIVING

Forward:

Happy Halloween to all fellow spooks and spooketeers - even the ones who are serving as the aforementioned witches and warlocks.

The witches and warlocks which turn great human beings and great nations into Salem Witch Trial Horror Shows:

We have plenty of horrors and many spooketeers to fill our Halloween with lots of shivery and incomprehensible insanity.

From the recent well promoted banker’s conference to The View - the 1% - those who command the power over the rest of us as the 99% - carefully manages the information and tells us what and how to think.

This remains an untenable situation for any wanna be democracy - or constitutional republic - or any nation state or people who seriously try to maximize the optimal social circumstance to allow for human flourishing.

The hierarchical society with the 1% at the tip and the 99% below is basically a remnant of the societies of more primitive primates - a Monkey See - Monkey Do - society - one which does not incorporate or apply advanced human primate brain power.

I share fellow writer

essay on this banking cartel which commands so much of our globalist-socialist inspired society.

As I began to write about a few days ago we are being slowly pulled into a desire for civil war as the decision of Democrats to shut down the government proceeds.

Very frightened - and frightening - privileged female celebrities - who believe they set the moral tone for others - and who believe themselves to be beyond reproach - are promoted as worthy of attention.

Yet another indication that America is totally out of touch with reality and is flying blind when it comes to sanity and common sense - especially those who make up the infotainment complex.

Of which The View is a preeminent example - having been ruled over by bunch of whacked out, super wealthy privileged men and women who are encouraged to display their insanity on prime time television.

Because the infotainment network serves as the information source for millions - it is not only regarded by many as a reliable source of intelligence but also serves as an educational resource.

For infotainment abominations such as The View the best way to define what they do is that they serve as an entertaining source of globalist socialist propaganda - slated to keep Americans enslaved to this socialist ideology.

When we look at the whole infotainment system - from the beginnings of television to the present propaganda megalopolis - we see a massive mind control operation - and a very successful one.

Most Americans are so totally brainwashed they don’t even know that Disney - owner and operator of The View - is a professional propaganda operation.

Even with the number of Americans who are waking from their brainwashed sleep - there are plenty of those who remain in an ideologically captured state of enslavement.

They just don’t get it - are unlikely to ever get it given the present system - and persist in remaining receptive to the infotainment propaganda received from televised advertising, sports, and infotainment.

THE MIDWIT BRAINWASHED

These are the midwits - the unfortunate Americans who are attracted to the mediocre bland mainstream opinion creation - the brainwashing propaganda of the infotainment networks.

These midwits don’t have the inner directed strength to think for themselves - but are steered by whatever they believe the trending options of the mainstream happen to be.

This is where a potential answer lies - and that is, if the midwits are confronted by massive evidence that mainstream opinions have changed and run counter to their own - they will follow this trend.

As long as infotainment exists to tell the midwits what to think - the midwit contingent will continue to serve the needs of their Disney-type infotainment propagandists.

Little known by us inadequately educated and informed Americans - the Disney corporation has a long history of cooperating with the US Government as a propaganda agent.

These View women are entertainers - paid to say and paid to express - and paid to dress - and to behave - as puppets for their puppeteers.

There is another name for men and women who are highly paid to commit morally compromised acts such as spewing propaganda - and represent the world’s oldest profession.

These are actresses playing a part - serving to manipulate public opinion - to serve the bottom line of the Disney infotainment corporation which is to keep them wealthy and powerful enough to continue to serve as a propaganda machine.

CITIZEN’S TASK FORCE TO PEACEFULLY ATTAIN DEMOCRATIC STRENGTH

This is where a citizen’s task force - a group tasked with the promotion of relatable and reliable content - information and education about the American system of government - and expectations of citizen’s participation - comes in.

The American government is not designed to be run by a bunch of holier-than-thou manipulative politicians and trend setters - and brainwashing specialists.

As long as the citizens of America are passive participants in the government - we don’t have an America - we have a politically controlled state.

And a politically controlled state must work hard to keep the opinions of citizens well-controlled by expert propaganda - information control which serves the needs of the politicians.

As long as Americans see politicians as the real power and do not see that it is what the people think and do which controls the country - a politically controlled state will remain.

In the American system it is the people who are supposed to elect politicians not as rulers but as representatives who serve at the pleasure of the citizens.

No human beings elected to higher office are ever going to be saints or super powered humans - they are just as flawed as the rest of us and will take their lead from what we allow.

The problem is that controlling interests too easily come to interfere with and control what the citizens believe.

The education system, along with the infotainment system - is used to control the flow of information to several these controlling interests.

Political parties enter into incestuous relationships with these controlling interests - and what is supposed to be a constitutional republic - becomes controlled by the 1% elite - and the 99% who are citizens - are left without any power.

We will never change this situation until citizens have full access to information thru an open and independent and fully transparent education system.

It is the control and restriction of information which allows powerful elite interests to control and shape public opinion thru propaganda.

What the Trump administration is doing is helping to move these United States back towards a nation owned and operated by the citizens - but it does not go far enough.

The Trump 2.0 team has a great deal on their plate with the “peace thru strength” agenda - and have achieved more in ten months than any previous administration - but they are human beings.

It is going to be up to citizens to decide to be in charge.

It must be faced that protesting and being against one’s government is not a step towards becoming a truly American constitutional republic.

Being against something and demonstrating to change it - does nothing to actually change it- only informed and expertly managed action changes things.

Demonstrating and protesting and speaking truth to power is ultimately an impotent process unless citizens have full access to powerful information and knowledge and education to enable them to take effective action.

Civil disobedience is like a two year old throwing a violent tantrum or expressing displeasure to one’s parents - as the parents are still control and remain the authority.

Until citizens actually understand the government process - and are in an educated and informed position to command equal participation under the law - achieving a constitutional republic will be impossible.

The American system cannot exist without a citizen’s task force whose entire responsibility is accessing reliable and relatable information and the sharing and adequate communication of this knowledge thru an educational process.

This is the primary reason why these United States remains a politically controlled welfare state - as the citizens themselves have no realistic idea how to change the situation.

The founding fathers who engineered this system were independent, self directed and determined individuals who sought and directed their own educations - and who communicated and shared their knowledge in the Continental Congress.

The Continental Congress served as the educational foundation - as a crucible, a forcing house, which enabled the founders to engineer the American form of a Democratic Constitutional Republic

But neither the founders nor the American citizens were then prepared for the enormous task of fashioning an education system which could support citizens in managing self governance.

Until now, we simply did not have an infrastructure which could provide such a democratized access to reliable and relatable information and no way to develop an educational system which could serve the development of wisdom among the population.

A constitutional republic with a poorly educated citizenry is like a cart without a horse - or a car without wheels - a vehicle which is going nowhere fast.

The operation of a government of the people, by the people and for the people demands a fully and dynamically educated populace - fully informed as to a form of diplomacy and government which prioritizes human rights and the requirements of human flourishing.

A constituency which is fully experienced with the give and take process of diplomacy - individuals fully capable of both defending and protecting these unalienable human rights for all citizens.

A process which can be primarily peaceful - although intellectually a noisy and rough and tumble process of carrying out the art of diplomacy.

The capacity to become a people capable of carrying out the never ending daily exercise in the ongoing evolutionary process of becoming an always improving society.

Freedom is not free - and the attainment of personal agency does not come without personal effort - and neither may be attained without a constant supply of reliable and relatable information from a trusted source.

Education is the ongoing constant, life long, process of attaining and of applying information towards the goal of becoming a wise.

The process of becoming the emotionally and intellectually mature individuals we may all admire - with the spiritual and social wisdom to actually become this nation of the people, for the people and by the people.

As always may our creator help us to protect and to defend all of the peacemakers.

PEACE THRU STRENGTH IS THE WAY -

IT WILL REQUIRE TRUE EDUCATION TO MAINTAIN AND TO KEEP THE PEACE

