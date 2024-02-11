THE CROWN VIRUS - CULTURAL SCHIZOPHRENIA
The Aptly Named Coronavirus Initiated A Head Down Dystopia
Forward:
It is not much of a mental stretch to see the Corona Virus as an imposed psychological operation from militarized intelligence forces.
In other words - to see it as a military weapon.
Some of us here on SubStack have been aware of this probability from early on in the history of the years from 2019 to 2024.
Because we have been accustomed to livin…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.