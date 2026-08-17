It my be that one the most useful skill set for the Quantum Scientific Revolution is to break our brains by learning topological architecture.

For those who have read my work, you are familiar with the mental models I use to apply topological thinking to the understanding of what we really do not have the language for as yet.

We are in - what Thomas Kuhn would tell us - is the period of incommensurability which precedes each new scientific paradigm.

My website https://www.theparallaxidentity.com is dedicated to taking a tangential view towards beginning to build the language with which to discuss quantum architecture.

These illustrations are from my book Understanding A Theory of Everything available to read for free at https://theparallaxidentity.com/books/theory-of-everything/illustrations

PLATE ONE

PLATE TWO

PLATE THREE

PLATE FOUR

PLATE FIVE

PLATE SIX

PLATE SEVEN

PLATE EIGHT

PLATE NINE

PLATE TEN

PLATE ELEVEN

PLATE TWELVE

PLATE THIRTEEN

PLATE FOURTEEN

Topological architecture can seem very complex at first, but remember it builds brain cells: neuroplasticity in action!

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