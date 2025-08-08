Forward:

We Experience A Time of Democratic Resurgence - Democracy Stands Against Tyranny of the Dark Triad State.

Humanity walks a razor's edge.

A bridge between the Darkest State and the resurgence of Democratic Constitutional Republics

A DEEP STATE - REPRESENTS A DARK TRIAD STATE



A state within a state - like nested Russian dolls - A DAGGER THRU THE HEART - leading to where we find ourselves - the Surveillance State - & Prison Planet Earth.

Edward Snowden proved American State Totalitarianism well before Trump 2.0.

In point of fact, any of us who understood immediately what was represented by the 1960’s assassinations as they played out on live TV - or the images 9/11 telegraphed directly to our awareness - knew - but were in no position to legally prove.

Although we all recognized decades ago there was a plot - now we have voted in a government of fellow citizens who are in a position to prove these crimes against us all - legally.

AMERICAN SURVEILLANCE STATE

We will hopefully reveal, legally, with Trump 2.0 in power, those who participated, since WW II, in this treasonous betrayal against the American people and the world at large.

What won’t be taken on by any government are the deep-seated reasons how & why a treasonous Deep State forms.

This is the situation explored in this essay.

A treasonous government in power since after WW II - likely even well before - but after WW II - the capitalist bent toward efficiency and control - linked with Naziism - embraced Operation Paperclip and worse.

The proverbial deep state is nothing other than deep - and a towering, teetering, monument to a monster of lies.

A Machiavellian and Treasonous Tower of Self Hatred.

Revealed to be a Dark Triad State - the Deepest of Deep States.

What happens to a civilization based on a towering teetering tower of lies - nothing good.

But then if we remember our history - bureaucracies exist to convolute, hide, manipulate facts - weaving then into impenetrable fictions the average citizen doesn’t even imagine.

It is not only the 99% of us who make up the “proletariat” who suffer under such a system - but all 100% of us - reconciled to life within a Dark Triad nightmare.

James Joyce’s Nightmare of History - made all too real.

“History, Stephen said, is a nightmare from which I am trying to awake.”

― James Joyce, Ulysses

THE AMERICAN COLOSSUS OF A DARK TRIAD STATE

Our 20th and 20th Century Nightmares of History were about to go Gonzo with Gonzo Journalism Evolving as Dr. Hunter S. Thompson dispensed with the perceived distance between reporter and truth.

What Trump 2.0 discovers - with potential legal manifestations - is a nest of Deep State Vipers - going way back before the Russiagate Treason.

President Eisenhower approved a 1953 coup in Iran and a 1954 coup in Guatemala.

https://www.politico.com/story/2018/08/19/eisenhower-green-lights-coup-in-iran-aug-19-1953-788012

https://adst.org/2016/06/cleaning-americas-backyard-overthrow-guatemalas-arbenz/

From WW I - presidents like Theodore Roosevelt favored war as a method of forming an American Colossus - a modern empire modeled after Rome.

Roosevelt had the bull dog personality to see it through - supported by his rich New York family of Dutch origin .

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/why-teddy-roosevelt-tried-bully-way-onto-wwi-battlefield-180962840/

The kind of Dark Triad which creates such war inspired leaders can be seen here

https://www.nps.gov/articles/the-bull-moose-in-winter-theodore-roosevelt-and-world-war-i.htm

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roosevelt's_World_War_I_volunteers

GLORY OF WAR FOR DISEMPOWERED MEN & WOMEN

It is no exaggeration at all to note that war and warmongering - and fear mongering - are the central tenets of the Colossus State - Roman or otherwise.

Our civilization deifies a conception of masculinity which allows for the idealistic notion of a Colossus State.

https://www.numberanalytics.com/blog/the-evolution-of-masculinity

But it goes way beyond just masculinity - as humans who feel inadequate will tend to glorify war - both men and women.

The following is a necessary read to comprehend how deep this disempowerment goes.

https://academyofideas.com/2025/07/the-psychology-of-war/

Any human may resort to killing under certain circumstances- after all we evolved as hunters of animals and may choose to kill fellow humans if driven far enough.

Does this mean we are brutal predators who enjoy killing - not at all - we evolved to love each other and enjoy fellowship.

Only psychopaths enjoy killing and deliberately prey upon other humans - and psychopaths are created - not born.

We must consider the consequences of living in a society which glorifies war - and the enslavement of fellow humans - one which takes on the character of a Dark Triad.

THE ULTIMATE EVOLUTION OF DARK TRIAD SOCIETIES: ENSLAVEMENT - WAR -SUICIDE

Our Civilization of the Dark Triad - guarantees that an alliance such as Trump 2.0 - will be righteously fought against.

Any alliance desiring peace is forced to structure this as “Peace thru Strength” - maximizing good defenses to achieve peace in a world bent upon war.

THE DARK TRIAD STATE EMBRACES WAR, VIOLENCE, TOTALITARIANISM

Finally, the Dark Triad State embraces such a degree of sociopathy that no citizens escape the inevitable fate.

The inevitable fate becomes genocide, which in turn encourages suicide.

Our Dark Triad Civilization has morphed into Prison Planet Earth.

My former essay on Prison Planet Earth:

https://kwnorton.substack.com/publish/post/170441413?r=boqs0&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

As long as we allow the Dark Triad State to exist - we will live brutish lives - forcing every human being to defend themselves - to selfishly fight for resources - and to patriotically encourage the Dark Triad Civilization.

Of course no Dark Triad Civilization is uncivilized - but that contradiction in terms - will easily be hidden away in the intersecting demonic tower - of lies - within lies.

We stand now at the doorway of understanding that our civilizations are insane - and that our allowing them to stay that way - is also insane.

Quantum Computing demonstrates a far different scientific-religious-philosophical set of circumstances than we were never educated or socialized to believe or understand.

But unless we change - and evolve as we are being driven to do - our quantum computers will be deliberately programmed and used to further weaponize our existence.

Evolution of a species is based on fitness and adaptation - with extinction the inevitable consequences of failure.

As long as we look away - and refuse to see our Dark Triad Civilizations - our real true collective end will be the result.

We may assume that the Infinite Universal Compassionate Quantum Consciousness - does not suffer fools and liars well.

