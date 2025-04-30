Forward for 4/30/25:

There is much reason to revisit the Dark Triad as we attempt to come to terms with the ongoing authoritarianism plaguing our world.

This accompanies another post for today on how we arrived at this impasse.

Forward for 4/27/24:

There is a great deal of incessant chatter these days about politics and how to achieve good governance and beneficial civil engagement.

But we are largely lost and without any direction home when it comes to the nuts and bolts of how we might even begin to achieve this.

My only real concern is exploring possibilities for which we have not yet been able to use to commandeer any such control over politics or beneficial civil engagement.

Right now while we have some breathing room on SubStack to engage in free speech - these discussions are possible - for that we should be grateful and make full use of these resources.

WE ARE NOT UNIQUE TO BE LIVING UNDER TYRANNY

We who are living in these totalitarian years of 2019-2024 may believe we are unique among all humans to be living through such events.

Although these are unique times - with more challenges than we wish to face - human beings have lived through and survived tyranny many times before.

Despite the tyranny waged by the elite - we still have lives to live in as meaningful a way as possible.

Many of us have been cut off from traditional sources of meaning - as our institutions, and families and communities - also suffer from being politically and socially divided.

Everybody suddenly finds it necessary to take sides - and are so caught up in their own pain they lose sight and perspective.

While we simply cannot justify or defend those who exhibit a complete loss of their moral compass - we can begin to comprehend how and why this happens.

It is so easy to beat up on others and to get so lost in blaming others for our troubles that we in the process lose our own moral compass.

Getting involved in the blame game is as morally reprehensible as the actions and behavior we accuse other of.

Casting blame is harmful in the end to ourselves.

Casting blame is different from holding others responsible for the wrong doings they may commit and doing what is necessary to stop them.

Russia Gate and the Trump-bashing (or Biden-bashing) blame game are symptoms of the fact our civilization is falling apart.

Playing the blame game - if anything - comes to reinforce what others already have assumed to be true - it causes them to double down in defense of their side or political camp.

One big “for instance” comes to mind - the approximately 35% of registered Democrats in the United States who actually believe that Donald Trump engineered, staged and carried out his own assassination attempt.

These citizens have devised a complicated alternative fictional story to avoid facing the probable truth in that our current political powers - the one’s currently in office - most likely really did try to engineer the assassination attempt.

And it is not that one side is all right and on the right side of history - it is that the blame game locks us into fighting each other - rather than engaging in behavior which is actually constructive.

Right now we might be grateful to have such a platform available to engage in free speech.

THE ROLE OF THE DARK TRIAD IN POLITICAL LEADERS

Any of us who are at all politically aware understand how these dynamics work - but the average citizen feels helpless at taking on the role of a knowledgeable, trained and psychologically aware adult.

Without each citizen being educated to be both aware of and how to manage avoid selecting or electing leaders who are affected by this dark triad - the situation is hopeless.

It is difficult enough to work at making a living for one’s family and deal with the ups and downs of life - without being expected to take on such a role as one who presumes to understand these personality types of those seeking powerful positions.

Knowledge - real and actual, practical real-world knowledge which can be applied to solving the real world problems which plague us all - is power.

And this power rightfully belongs to the average citizen - and any sort of free and equitable society is unobtainable as long as citizens do not see to it that they have this power.

There are in reality only two sides and no allowance at all made within the system for these two sides.

The side of we the people.

The side of those who we select to lead.

That these should be the same side is immediately obvious.

But in this real world we live in they simply never have been on the same side.

The concerns and objectives of the people “should” be the same as the concerns and objectives of the leaders.

But we seem to have found ourselves caught in a trap of a system where these two simple objectives are never met.

Right now all that political parties and political agendas do is to offer us the choice between one example of bad leadership as opposed to another example of bad leadership.

We suffer the insults offered by one globalist power monger after another - never managing to select or elect the right people.

A temporary solution to that issue may serve by placing strong term limits and severe restrictions on what public servants can do.

But this temporary fix has been tried and does not seem to ever work out as the system clearly fears these.

It seems long term that civilizations and the taking of absolute power by public servants is the system we are stuck with and all of the ideas which have been tried over the centuries have simply not worked.

We have never ever been able to use voting or political maneuverings to work our way out of the system.

It is the fault of the system itself and will never be solved without a populace trained to avoid the contamination of our leadership with self serving and power seeking dark triad toxic narcissists.

This civilization is collapsing - of that I am certain - and whether some leader or another manages to plug the holes in the levee which holds back full collapse or not - is kind of a moot point.

The real world knowledge of what we are facing is sobering - it will only be a matter of time before we experience full collapse.

The reasons for this are myriad and have taken up most of my SubStack for the past two years and counting.

As we suffer the continued insults from our leaders - and from the globalist cabal which now runs the system - we are eventually going to have to take on the responsibility for our own survival.

What kind of new civilization we build as we emerge from the ashes of this one - will depend on the thinking we do now while there is still time to do so.

Sooner or later either our children or ourselves will be tasked with this responsibility.

Hopefully we can do much better at cobbling together an actual workable future than we have so far.

Now off to do some music - and hopefully the world - and all of you - are still here when I return.

Music is still my day job and my main real-world concern.

Life without music would be poor and poverty stricken affair!

I only write to remain sane in the face of tyranny.

If I can write my way into explaining these times to myself then so can all of you.

Hopefully as time allows I will have the opportunity to share these writings as a book - cross referenced and indexed.

It will be the decidedly nonlinear chronicles of these plague years.

And the real plague is that frontier which lies within the psychological and spiritual wilderness of our own psyches.

May our creator bless all of the peacemakers!!

