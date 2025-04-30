KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LoveIsCourage's avatar
LoveIsCourage
1hEdited

Cluster B are always integral to the emergence of totalitarianism. They permeate society and culture with their reactive anti- feeling drama and egocentric sophist deceitful ideologies

Likewise Quackademia Presstitutional media machine and Lawfare lawyers/judiciary.

In which cluster B and dark tetrad are well represented

The psychic plague we face from Queer, anti colonial and anti racist theories is instantiated quite precisely per the Maoist cultural revolution playbook

Machiavellian sociopathic, psychopathic and sadistic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by KW NORTON
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 KWNORTON
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture