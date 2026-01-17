THE AGE OF PEACE AMONG SOVEREIGN NATION STATES



In the midst of war, we must invoke peace, in the midst of tyranny, we must invoke equality, in the midst of Orwellian oppression, we must invoke Christ Consciousness.



We enter now, on the verge of WW III, the age in which sovereign nations will engage in trade over war, in seeking equality over tyranny, and in seeking the grace of Christ consciousness over the debasement of demonic powers.



Those principalities against which we fight are now crumbling into the dust from which they came.



May they forever be banished.





THE NEW WORLD GLOBALIST TOTALITARIANS ORDER



As expected, the geopolitical situation is heating up to a flash point as the day Trump 2.0 attends the WEF on Wednesday comes closer.



The globalist totalitarians are desperate now, and are going to fight for every potential route to defeating both Trump and all sovereign nations.



It is very revealing to see how most of the world remains quiet and unsupportive of the people’s revolution in Iran, and thus presumably supports the Iranian dictatorship.



In Canada, Mark Carney has caved into Communist China - the same China which has always been the preferred form of governance of the WEF globalists.



Even Canada is divided, as some provinces stand against Carney’s globalist Maoist and Jihadist loving governance.





While a cowardly Carney flees to China, the European Union “sovereign nations” are collapsing from their own weakness as leaders cave to the lure of tyranny over the moral, spiritual and political meritocracy of serving the people they are sworn to serve.

Those who have been reading my posts are not going to be surprised by these events at all but will have expected them as natural to the situation.



I believe the Trump 2.0 team is winning this terrible chapter in our history, as once again, tyranny is selected as a desirable way the elite 1% perceive is “serving the people“, as the 99% majority.

While Trump 2.0 wins repeatedly on the side of moral, ethical, spiritual and geopolitical meritocracy, those who have selected tyranny continue to lose.

GOD WORKS IN MYSTERIOUS WAYS

I find it interesting, from many perspectives, as POTUS Trump, who many of us may have regarded as symptomatic of what was wrong with our system, has now become the heroic enabler of peace thru strength.

As we might expect however, as we have been living in a Orwellian world, held under a totalitarian surveillance state and one bent on silencing free speech, the world is demanding accountability.



I have always known these tyrannical globalists were losing, that it has always been a matter of time before they run out of time, money and excuses.



Now we are witnessing their final demise, falling to their own inner weakness, a weakness they have dared to impose on others they have taken hallowed oaths to protect and to defend.



Pretty boys like Macron are being unmasked by the circumstances and stood up to by heroic figure such as Orban, Meloni, and Trump.

Even Putin, in the end a very intelligent man, is well aware of the character of these set of circumstances, and is going to take the path of meritocracy against a path of destruction and violence.

Zelensky too, is being stripped of his claims of being a choir boy, and of his claims at rightfully becoming the darling of the globalist totalitarians, even being featured on the cover of Western magazines as the fresh face of Democracy.

Even the Supreme Court of the USA, being bound to the lawful morality of the Constitution, finally sends a message about whether the transgender ideology has any validity.

All of the Orwellian ridiculous arguments about men being able to become women, and vice versa, crumbles like an over baked and dessicated cookie in the hands of constitutionalists.



I the final analysis, an analysis which is anything but final, in the delusional minds of the totalitarians, the ruse is being completely revealed and will take its place in history as a monumental point.

In the end, the efforts of Trump 2.0 to establish peace over war, to bring equality over the tyranny of the 1%, and to bring the Revolutionary ideas of our founding fathers into the modern age, will be the resulting success of this tawdry and cheap and deadly episode.



We will live to see the grace of a Christ consciousness overtake and win against the diabolical intentions of the principalities.

Even such a wasteland as Nashville, TN is crumbling to this earthshaking and graceful change.

Old habits are going to die hard and the principalities represented by the globalist totalitarian media are going to echo like ghostly apparitions as their demonic principalities fall.



These ghostly apparitions which represent the globalist totalitarians will soon be put on trial by a a world which has decided differently.



As time and space and finances allow, these principalities will be subjected to the rule of law - natural law - American law.

But the fundamental natural law is not a law exclusively of mankind, but is instead may be perceived by mankind, as belonging to the quantum universe subject to natural law.



Perceived, as Thomas Jefferson wrote in the Declaration of Independence, as the unalienable rights we receive from our creator.



As the natural law understood in the heats of mankind, as both Thomas Paine and as Solzhenitsyn articulated at vastly different times in history - but not so vastly different than that they both perceived the truth.



THE NEW WORLD GLOBALIST TOTALITARIAN ORDER came to take the children away.



A ghastly, and vastly universal, error in judgment.



As I vowed in late 2019, when I saw how desperately these totalitarians came for our children, I was simply not going to stand for anything to do with that despicable and disgusting and terrible weakness.



By selecting for the stoic, circumscribed, intelligence of Christ Consciousness, we stand for the children against the whole world, if necessary.



It is not about one’s rational judgment, but about something far greater.

This is about the ability of human beings to understand directly, without the church-prescribed middle men, the nature of the very spiritually and legally comprehensible quantum universe.



Finally understanding that we are not circumscribed by logic alone, but are defined by a both scientifically-logical and emotionally-intelligent potentiated system which defines our existence.



We are exponentially intelligent beings, a part of the quantum universe, and also reflecting the quantum intelligence of the whole enterprise.



The future is one of both Christ Consciousness and of quantumly complex and infinitely intelligent comprehension.



The experience of being human is not algorithmically compressible or otherwise transferable.



The notion that the experience of being human could be distilled into a one dimensional experience of a “social network” is quite simply psychologically and spiritually delusional.



As human beings, we are exponentially smarter and vastly more intelligent than we have been taught.

There is a natural law, there is common sense, and there is a harmonious crux where both logical and emotional and evolutionary explanations are laid to rest.



They came for the children, it was their fundamentally egregious error.



The came for the children again and again - and then covered it up with egregious lies.

The emperor has no clothes, and the lies which have been told to excuse these totalitarians in being logically justified in coming for our children, are now being ruthlessly exposed.



May our creator bless all of the children, and my each sovereign nation stand for the protection of these unalienable rights of each and every individual.



It is these unalienable rights which stand sacred and which are the lynchpins of any rationally defensible argument.

Fellow humans will attempt to deceive us, and quite predictably, those AI agents who have been trained by the totalitarians will also try to deceive us.



In the final analysis, it is the motivation for an action, or for a set of logic, or for an emotional response, which is the determinant factor in determining the logical end game.



We, as human beings, having been given these unalienable rights, are quite simply going to have to be vastly more intelligent than all that.



The future belongs now to our children, as is logically, emotionally and spiritually, the case.



AND A LITTLE CHILD SHALL LEAD THEM



BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS

WE FIGHT AGAINST PRINCIPALITIES AND POWERS

The Totalitarians Came For the Children, It Was Their Final, Egregious, Error.

