Science - that creative, imaginative endeavor which died in the globalist-mandated Coronavirus Pandemic scam.
The science which died in the ritual hand washing event and fellow human-avoidance ceremonies of 2020.
The science which died among the herds of worried humans who flocked to the hospitals to be probed, intubated, and drugged into oblivion.
The sc…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.