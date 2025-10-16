KW Norton Borders

A deeper irony is that Trump, the Magic President's Secretary of the Treasury, is Scott Bessent. Bessent has been Soros's right-hand man for years. The plays by the oligarchy are obvious and pathetic. They are orchestrating a civil conflict in order to cement their positions of control. Then we hear “he's playing 5d chess!” from the trolls and morons. It's two herds of sheep, one pack of wolves, my friend.

