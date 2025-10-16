FORWARD:

The Desperately Wounded Place Trust In Socialism.

As Americans, we naturally wish the best for our fellow citizens - but a deeply divisive set of rifts is tearing this nation apart.

Are we headed into the 21st Century American Civil War the globalists desire?

The “NO KINGS” globalist authoritarian organization - might well lead us to think so - as so many of our ideologically captured Americans join with the socialists.

Hopefully we as a nation will keep these misguided Americans for turning their nation into a blood soaked tragedy.

THE IRONY - “NO KINGS DAY” - A SOCIALIST INSPIRED STORY

As we approach a last ditch effort of ideologically captured Americans to demean themselves - and the presence of an administration who actually works to save them - the sadness is palpable.

We have seen it before as other nations became indoctrinated by socialist philosophies - empty fantasies that the working class might benefit from installing a socialist government which promises to share the means of production and eliminate poverty and Machiavellian political forces.

The sadness come from the stark fact that this socialist “No Kings” movement has arisen from the philosophy America has been most fearful of - becoming a socialist nation state.

We could say that perhaps in the end we become precisely what we fear the most.

America has had a long painful and violent history related to a well hidden lust for socialist or communist or totalitarian rule.

Quite ironically, “NO KINGS” reveals the terrible truth - that these wounded and ideologically captured Americans actually long for is an all powerful king.

Richly ironic because it points out the real hopelessness of that American dream - as experienced since World War II - from the authoritarian regimes which came to run America in these years.

The globalist forces which have sought to run the world made huge inroads into American politics which peaked in the years of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Peaked, after long decades of authoritarian rule by the globalist representatives of the Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, Bush, Clinton, Bush, Obama and Biden presidencies.

“NO KINGS” - just a wholly owned subsidiary of the globalists who use the usual Machiavellian manipulative techniques to sell Americans their socialist style of governance.

Sadly, the Trump administration is the first anti-globalist, anti-authoritarian government since the glimmer of hope represented by the Kennedy administration offered any chance of Democratic reform and progress to Americans.

What we observe is a segment of the American people so wounded from years of authoritarian governance that they are easily ideologically captured by today’s version of tyranny.

We see many senior citizens and vulnerable younger people captivated by such glitterati as the transgender rainbow coalition philosophy - by support of their politics by rich movie stars - and, of course, by the nonstop propaganda from mainstream media.

If the international cabal of rigid authoritarians which manage and operate “No Kings” have their way they will drive this emotionally unstable contingent into a frenzy of violent demonstrations.

We will see the most vulnerable among us driven to lengths it is painful to observe - doing the bidding of socialist psychopaths who will promise them everything and leave them with nothing.

The same sad souls driven to nakedness on the streets of Portland, to violence against ICE across the nation - graphically telegraphing their personal instability.

It isn’t about liking - or not liking POTUS Trump - but about being successfully manipulated into believing that the No Kings organization offers these sad people any of the freedom and personal agency they desire.

All of the sad protest songs of the children of the sixties come back to haunt - as we see that America too is just as susceptible to authoritarian tendencies as any other people.

The most bitter fruit is how blind they are to what they have right in front of them of as the path they could enjoy towards the freedom and personal agency they seek - totally eludes them.

Most sadly, they will be defeated by the current Trump administration and will suffer the ensuing personal tragedy faced by those who are motivated by hatred, envy and violence.

For trusting No Kings would be like trusting the Chinese Communist Party, the National Socialist German Workers’ Party - or the Azov Brigade of the Ukraine - to own and operate one’s government.

Trusting No Kings is like putting one’s faith and hope into Pol Pot, Joseph Stalin, Karl Marx, Hitler and Zelensky to run one’s “Democracy”.

Is this what these wounded individuals - ideologically captured by many years of globalist led propaganda - secretly desire?

