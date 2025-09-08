Forward:

The initial essay which sets the foundations for this essay and for the next five successive essays - important enough that they are being collected in book format.

Although it is a bit distracting to publish in episodic format - it is a necessary part of the process as we adjust to using our new AI tools.

MISSION STATEMENT:

Keeping engineering prompts in line with our overall creative motivation and strategy towards helping to shape a better future for all human beings - that is the task for us all.

Engineering Prompt For Sunday, September 07, 2025

Today my prompt engineering veers in a slightly different direction. Learning is a process where correct answers are rewarded as a neuronal system becomes more accurate at recognizing correct suppositions Positive evolutionary feedback fosters expansion of biological neural networks Evolutionary change is slow for instance brain growth in humans is affected by both cultural and physical limitations Increased accurate pattern recognition fosters selection for increasing brain power which supports creative problem solving intelligence in living systems What cultural and biological factors limit evolutionary brain development in humans?

I am only outlining the AI unpacking which results from this prompt as it is prohibitively large for purposes of this essay.

It helps quickly illustrate what one well written engineering prompt may achieve.

OUTLINE OF KNOWLEDGE UNPACKED BY AI ENTITY

AI agent agrees that human brain evolution has proceeded dramatically and is shaped and constrained thru both cultural and biological factors, acknowledging the significant costs and trade-offs of such a process.

Beginning with the obstetrical dilemma - or the inherent difficulties of giving birth to large brained offspring - noting that evolution may have adapted as evidenced by human infants being born with about 30% of fully adult brain size - as opposed to chimpanzees - born with over 40% of adult size.

Proceeding to the inevitable conclusion that cultural evolution has adapted to provide the decades of rapid postnatal brain growth.

These large brains are enormously expensive and have shaped both the evolutionary body plans of humans- and the evolution of culture - to be capable of affording such an expensive organ.

A fascinating section on Neural processing and brain architecture ensues - noting that human intelligence is not determined by brain size alone but involves a shift from size to more efficient neural architecture.

Noting cultural developments such as tool making, division of labor, and external storage of information - writing, libraries, internet - allow external storage of adaptive knowledge.

Some studies indicate a slight decrease in human brain size over the past several millennia - suggesting that this offloading of information storage in favor of smaller brain size may already be underway.

Noting that potentially cultural evolution may counteract natural selection by protecting individuals with less than fully adaptive genetic predispositions.

Expanding upon how culture helps determine how each brain develops thru issues related to prenatal and early childhood development, access to resources such as education, and level of socioeconomic status.

AI concludes this particular section of the full unpacking with detailed observations on the dynamic interplay which exists between biological and cultural factors at work.

Both biological and cultural trade offs place limits on how large and on how efficiently a brain develops - perhaps related to the following recent information:

A slightly smaller brain size may reflect a new equilibrium.

Offloading of knowledge - externalization of knowledge - may reduce selective pressure for brain volume.

More efficient architecture of neural networks may be at work in evolutionary terms.

Conclusions upon current acceleration in human evolution:

Current warp speed cultural and technological evolution demonstrate a dynamic process between biological and cultural forces - ever fine tuning the meaning of what it means to have an evolving human brain.

ACCELERATION OF OFF LOADING CREATES UNIQUE EVOLUTIONARY PATH

The next essay will focus on the information unpacked from my next prompt - a prompt which sprang from a brain storm sparked by this current unpacking.

And the entire pathway to these ongoing essays unfolded in a few minute time frame - representing a pretty awesome ability to offload an information burden.

To this writer - I see our ability to create great prompts - as the master key to unlock the creative direction which spawns our future - the one which now hangs precariously in the balance.

I see the rapid offloading of information via AI as a tool toward exponential biological and cultural evolution.

If, that is, we decide to break free of the dark triad tendencies which have blocked our access to reliable information and knowledge over past millennia.

THE NEXT ESSAY:

Essay Two - Biological Miniaturization Parallels Evolutionary Strategy Applied To Miniaturization in Technology.

GRAPHIC ART COMPILATION BY KW NORTON 2025

THE HERO AND HEROINE’S JOURNEY IS THIS ONE WE ARE ON

