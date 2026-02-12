“The Worst Are Full Of Passionate Intensity, While the Best Lack All Ambition”



HOW THE MIGHTY FALL, WITH SUCH TERRIFYING WEAKNESS



The best were were full of passionate intensity, as the worst lacked all conviction.



The British Royal family, feet of clay crumbling:

Bought and paid for by those horny old men politicians who believe they own and operate this world.

Rotten old mainstream media goes for the jugular, demands pound of flesh:



The holier than thee and me, corrupt, old, slick propaganda agency for the globalist totalitarians, wants to try the unfamiliar act of telling some form of salacious truth:

One’s mind boggles at the sight of those who were nowhere to be found as a planned epidemic and weaponized vaccine decimated the entire world , now plays moral arbiter for the sick and dying totalitarian system they took a knee to:

How the truth being told by those who could not tell the truth rankles, who at this late date suddenly find their moral backbone:

Fortunately, for balance, there are still plenty of those who still serve their own interests despite the fact the sky is falling, caught by their own moral turpitude, as Trump deliberately crashes the dollar:

They belatedly find the strength to tell their own version of the stuffed shirt, pontificating blabber, they call American history:

And those who couldn’t bear to tell the truth during the pandemic, especially the truth which called a crumbling old 12,000 year old system of ignorance for what it was - a modern globalist totalitarian state, now take the professorial pompous high ground:

PREDICTING THE END OF THE WORLD IS A DERELICT’S GAME

Playing a wounded old professorial martyr’s role as he begins lamenting his saintly role of predicting, not the end of a failing civilization, but in egotistically, pompously declaring the END OF MANKIND.

And it gets worse, as self appointed would be philosophers, put forth such an indigestible stew of pomposity we gag on the sound of their words.

Funny, and please excuse me personally, if none of us is particularly shocked, that “everyone is getting screwed”.

We cast a spurious glance at the sickening proof of utter lack of backbone, moral or spiritual fibre, and human integrity and sportsmanship among our Olympic athletes.

But, of course. it is for the supercilious, and “holier than thou” holy men of the sickening simpering alternative mass media complex who prove most worthy of those who are full of passionate intensity.

These America haters, self haters and haters of all things human, perhaps epitomized by those such as George Galloway and Chris Hedges, who really take the cake:

And defunct old rock stars who parlayed fame as a musician into becoming pontificators of the status quo, try their hand at revealing the already understood truth to all of us.

With such pontificating self appointed, genius philosophers, who needs enemies?



Gee Whiz, do we actually think this immigration scheme could have been a scheme of WEF-related globalist fraud, targeted to deliberately bring down sovereign nations?

“THE COPS DON’T NEED YOU, AND MAN THEY EXPECT THE SAME”

They say truth is supposed to be its own reward, could this be true?

How the mighty do dance about the truth.



One’s mind boggles and fails, bubbles and then pops, at considering if Mamdani could be Jeffrey Epstein’s son, bring his brand of truth to the hallowed halls of taxpayer fraud and of legislative corruption in Washington, DC.

We are reminded, once again, that we simply couldn’t have made the plot of this Great International Thriller we happen to live within, up.



Never ending self righteous nonsense - the fake outrage noted - from both alternative and mainstream media.

At least some people remember the major plot points of this great international thriller we happen to be living in.



EVEN THE FOUNDATIONS OF THE OLD CHURCH STATE, SEEM TO TREMBLE AND SHAKE



In the final analysis, however, we find it is quantum reality all the way down

CANT WE ALL JUST GET ALONG?

HOW DEEP THE DIABOLICAL DETAILS EXTEND



The one thing a toxic narcissist manipulator, serial sexual abuser, cannot tolerate is the idea that he/she/they-them is not perfect

SO MANY SACRED COWS BEING DESTROYED ALL AT ONCE

The deeper we look, the more the sickening lurch of reality becomes obvious:

Because these monsters we allow to own and operate our own civilizations, are, in the final analysis, reflections of our own shadowed subconscious.

We have been not only allowing such men to own and operate our very history and civilized society for so very many millennia, why are we surprised when the rot becomes exposed to the light?



For those who simply still do not understand, I recommend watching Apocalypse Now, Napoleon and Eyes Wide Shut in quick succession,

Maybe follow these up with Megalopolis.

Because, find in the feverishly gleaning eyes of the alternative mainstream press, the excitement at being included in the parade of toxic narcissists.

Find in their lying eyes, a certain brand of truth.

The feverish excitement to be found in the parsimonious perfection of their leering faces and lying eyes.

HELL IS NOW EMPTY, AND ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE

Because, when the civilization we live in, elevates toxic narcissists to positions of power, is built on foundations of quicksand, on morals of a gutter snake, is fascinated by deviance, rejects Socratic education and supports propaganda, we have a mechanized descent into a mediocracy.



Because the civilization itself does not wish to see or understand, the system serves to protect itself with built in recursive feedback loops, making certain they never have to see that what Rome decided many centuries ago, that it never has to be revealed.

That we will never have to see, in the perfect little well funded rosebud mouth of Jeffrey Epstein, the sucking, never satisfied, mouth of Lucifer Him or Her Self.



ESSAY ON LUCIFER



What does the world turn to when they cannot find or tolerate the truth?



What gods and goddesses of their imagination do they turn to when the recursive loops provide not answers?



To toxically narcissistic gods and goddesses who reflect their own toxically narcissistic souls.





Such a civilization descends further into sickening lurching darkness, until the darkness itself rises to destroy the very light which Lucifer carries each and every dawn.





The civilization itself, refuses to see that the snake which tempted Eve is busy swallowing its own tail.



The civilization itself becomes an Ouroboros.



The colonizers, become the colonized - consuming themselves in a diabolical tete a tete.

Unsurprisingly, the mainstream media gets it all wrong.



Shakespeare already dramatized all this, with his “Merchant of Venice” playing the modern Jeffrey Epstein, back in Shakespearean times.



Only the life giving, life affirming God of Christian resurrection can abolish this God of self destruction and of self sabotage, and of self consumption.



MORE LIAR’S POKER, THE SAGA OF THE TECHNOCRATIC PAYPAL MAFIA

So many small insignificant little men to tell us we are no good, that America and Americans are worthless, delusional, corrupted, useless wanna be’s.

We have weak spineless men claiming that it is the Trump administration which will be taken down by the Epstein scandal, blaming those responsible for the revealing the truth, rather than holding those who created the scandal, who associated with Epstein and his victims, responsible.



And weak, spineless women who delight in snide, veiled, angry rhetoric, and delight in blaming anyone else but themselves, over taking responsibility for the nature of their own character.

Absconding responsibility, or accepting responsibility without needless blame?



Complaining of obstacles, or seeing obstacles as the path itself?





Knowing everything, or knowing that knowing nothing is the path to wisdom?





Being busy all the time, while having time for nothing as the path to happiness?

Needing the approval of others, while missing one’s own approval of one’s own character?





And whining about brave transgender activists, are the human beings who really have the best interests of the population at heart, LOL.

There will always those who will turn reality itself upside down to protect their own culpability.

And, no news to the likes of us, it will be the liars themselves who will provide us with the most egregious lies and distortions.

GRAVITY FAILS AND NEGATIVITY DON’T PULL YOU THROUGH

Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues

Written by: Bob Dylan

When you’re lost in the rain in Juarez



And it’s Eastertime too



And your gravity fails



And negativity don’t pull you through



Don’t put on any airs



When you’re down on Rue Morgue Avenue



They got some hungry women there



And they really make a mess outta you







Now if you see Saint Annie



Please tell her thanks a lot



I cannot move



My fingers are all in a knot



I don’t have the strength



To get up and take another shot



And my best friend, my doctor



Won’t even say what it is I’ve got







Sweet Melinda



The peasants call her the goddess of gloom



She speaks good English



And she invites you up into her room



And you’re so kind



And careful not to go to her too soon



And she takes your voice



And leaves you howling at the moon







Up on Housing Project Hill



It’s either fortune or fame



You must pick up one or the other



Though neither of them are to be what they claim



If you’re lookin’ to get silly



You better go back to from where you came



Because the cops don’t need you



And man they expect the same







Now all the authorities



They just stand around and boast



How they blackmailed the sergeant-at-arms



Into leaving his post



And picking up Angel who



Just arrived here from the coast



Who looked so fine at first



But left looking just like a ghost







I started out on burgundy



But soon hit the harder stuff



Everybody said they’d stand behind me



When the game got rough



But the joke was on me



There was nobody even there to call my bluff



I’m going back to New York City



I do believe I’ve had enough

THATS ALL FOR TODAY FOLKS

“Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.” Matthew 6:34

