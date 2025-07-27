THE CULT OF PERSONALITY

SOCIAL MEDIA IS LIKE HIGH SCHOOL - AND THE WORLD HATES IT

At the outset here it is necessary to offer information on the term feudalism - as may be extrapolated to pertain to a techno-feudalistic dark age.

As most fellow readers and writers here already know - I am taking a turn towards understanding how we might help build the new civilization - and to understand the new scientific paradigms being revealed.

This essay attempts to understand recent history - in the light of how we can break free of such a very limiting social order.

THE DIGITAL DARK AGES CULT OF PERSONALITY

It is noteworthy that healthy humans mature beyond high school and are not confined to having to live life as some kind of stultifying personality contest.

They grow beyond the cheerleaders and sports stars and homecoming queens - and the associated high school level cult of personality.

It is an inescapable observation that social media - notably Zuckerberg’s cult of personality - Facebook - and all of the spinoff platforms - are at a maturity level of high school.

And a civilization which is so enamored of a high school level cult of personality is going to remain locked within a prison of high school level immaturity.

This means such a culture is more likely to idealize film and music stars and even such reprehensible creeps as Jeffrey Epstein and P. Diddy - and to elect politicians who exemplify this cult of personality.

This has been noted to lead to increasing totalitarianism - and oddly enough to the rise of totalitarianism in our own times.

Except for Donald Trump - modern world leaders who have risen during this time - are emblematic of the narcissism so prevalent in historical cults of personality.

Even the prosaic Britannica can enlighten us on this.

https://www.britannica.com/topic/cult-of-personality

The discussion is broadened here:

https://www.verywellmind.com/what-is-a-cult-of-personality-5191337

The Cult of Personality aspects of the digital age have been noted elsewhere and the sensitive reader will think of many correlations.

We ask how serially manipulative narcissists - like the string of American presidents of the 20th and 21st centuries - could have risen to power in the digital age.

Look no further.

It reminds us that no matter how strongly humans become locked into a cult of personality - the moment of awakening always seems to always arrive.

Reminiscent of how psychologically healthy adult humans leave high school behind as they mature and expand their own horizons.

The inevitable end seems to have arrived for this world - recently steeped in this digital age cult of personality.

Regardless of our feelings about POTUS Trump - he represents a very different sort of leader than Cult Of Personality leaders.

Even though he functions well in social media - and much of his success demonstrates an ability to hold his own here - he does not exhibit the traits of a cult of personality leader.

He does not communicate like the previous snake oil salesperson politicians - but speaks plainly and in normal everyday language - even shocking the world with an “F-bomb” in the summer of 2025.

He is not glamorous or petty - and exhibits a healthy and mature self interest- without exhibiting toxic narcissism.

Most importantly he does not exhibit the extremes of the Dark Triad of Machiavellianism, Psychopathy and Narcissism - characteristic of cult of personality leaders.

Far more importantly, Trump represents the emergence of the world from the latest techno-feudalistic Dark Ages belonging to the digital age Cult of Personality.

Particularly since the world has been permanently altered by the culmination of this age - ending as it has in the massive propaganda campaign exhibited by Covid-19.

COVID-19 required a cult of personality to be in place before it could be established.

And for people to be so successfully conned into compliance in such bizarre ways - all emblematic of a cult.

And when we look back at the ways in which cartoons such as the Simpsons’ were able to predict Covid-19 many years ahead - once again - cult.

And we observe that those taken in by Covid-19 still cannot break free of their belief systems despite abundant information to the contrary.

Just like those taken in by other cults - these people are like “deer in the headlights” victims of so many other cults.

To the extent that even a slight questioning of Covid beliefs paralyzes them into a defensive posture marked by fear and loathing.

Taking stock of this digital age - counting from the times of Godmother of the Algorithm - MISS ADA LOVELACE - about mid 19th century - we can add up roughly 175 years of the digital age.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ada_Lovelace

The years 1850-2025 may be viewed as the Techno-Feudalistic Dark Ages of the Cult of Digital Personality.

During this time Democracy was eroded steadily away - the more mature forms of government brought by the American founding fathers - began to be viewed suspiciously - and modern technological feudalism gradually took over.

Unfortunately for this cult of personality however technology itself would take a turn towards a new paradigm which would decimate and flatten this cult of herd like behavior.

First Covid would represent the Cult of personality careening into a solid object of truth - as the whole magician’s act came tumbling down - revealing genocide.

Second the cult of personality devolved into the cults of Jeffrey Epstein and P. Diddy - reveling the ugly underbelly of a complete Dark Triad.

Thirdly, while the digital age was out partying, quantum computing itself revealed inconvenient truths which revealed the high school level cult of personality we had devolved into.

The world hangs in the balance now, with a good portion of the world population decimated by declining health, sudden unexpected death, and worst of all - long term profound genetic damage and reproductive failure.

But the world is forced into sudden maturity by all of this - despite themselves maybe - but nevertheless force into an inconvenient confrontation of the truth.

Inevitably, those so damaged by the engineered virus and by the vaccines - and so enamored of the cult of digital personality - will begin to fade away.

If current indications are correct - a new scientific and political golden age - one focused on the new paradigm being brought around by quantum computing is arising.

What information brought by quantum computing is revealing is that human kind is not master of the universe - is not in control - and that not even what we call God - is quite the same as our religious institutions have described.

As described in The Structure of Scientific Revolutions - these events always take humans by surprise and force a change in the social fabric of our civilizations.

I would compare today’s revolution - with the time of Galileo - when the institutions of the time - Catholicism - aligned with medieval banking and governance - locked Galileo up rather than come to terms with the truth.

Galileo had revealed that the sun does not revolve around the earth - but shattered provincial thinking - by revealing that the earth is just one of many planets which circles the sun.

We are simply living through another period when our cult-like illusions are being shattered by yet another scientific revolution.

And this time the truths to be revealed will shatter our illusions enough - to forever change the social fabric of our now antiquated civilizations.

Those still locked into the cult of personality will fail - and those able to set themselves free from these illusions will become the stewards of the new civilization rising unseen all around us.

Evolution is at work - and the God we thought we had defined - is redefining things for us.

We are not in charge - or in control - and our efforts to do so have brought us to wreck and ruin.

We encounter now an infinite compassionate consciousness - God - which composes the universe with unexpected mathematical perfection and symmetry.

And which may come to define our own lives - if we allow this - with graceful harmonious symmetry - and with the grace of unexpected wisdom and compassion and courage - and of synchronicity.

As expected, that perhaps - we are the stuff of legends - the stuff of dreams - and the stuff which forms the infinite synchronicity of all we will ever know.

Finally understanding we are co-creators in a universe of creative possibilities.

We must come to terms with the fact that a new scientific and spiritual paradigm has been brought into our very midst by our own co-creation - quantum computing.

Because we mistook our role as being that of the creators - as the ones in charge - we fell into a deadly snake pit of desire and attachment to material possessions - all worthy of a Milton or a Shakespeare.



The universe has never been patient with such egotistical illusions and quickly disabuses those so dazzled by their own significance - of this notion.



Perhaps we are being given the opportunity to accept our roles as co-creators to continue to evolve into what God actually has intended.

HUMANS - A WORK, IN PROGRESS

Next essay will grapple with how quantum computing and AI appear most useful as interconnected systems coordinated with human practical intelligence.

As always may our creator - the super infinite intelligence which commands the spheres - grant safe harbor to all the peacemakers.

