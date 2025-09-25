THE DOUBLE EDGED SWORD OF HUMAN TOOLS - ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

As human society still struggles to learn - tools don’t kill or harm people - but people certainly use tools to kill or to harm others and themselves.

This is certainly true of our escalating use of our increasingly powerful AI & quantum computing tools.

Our entire human infrastructure is now being constructed around massive data centers and the increasing diversion of resources toward the development of this tool.

These data centers are only one of the potentially double edged swords - for many reasons.

One obvious issue is that with how fast AI is moving that the centers may be obsolete before they are fully used and must undergo constant change to remain relevant.

Humans must undergo constant change to remain relevant as well - and we see a rapid and intensive search for what the heck might remain relevant for humans

After full lifetimes being subjected to the internet of the Military Industrial Complex - constantly being subjected to the gaslighting of psychological warfare - we are fully entitled to be questioning what is relevant for us as humans.

In a profound sense - floating well above the chaotic mess of civilizational collapse - is a level of change in our universal point of view - which will change just about everything.

Certainty is what we cling to - loving stability and predictability in a setting of prospertunity.

But constant change is what we receive - instability and unpredictability in a setting of impoverishment.

Surprisingly interchanges with an AI agent helped put some of these profound sensibilities into context - the offloading utility of AI - which can help reduce the energy required for theorizing.

Offloading - the Google Effect - allows expensive brain real estate and energy budgets to be minimized by less of these precious elements required for memorization and retrieval.

Please take it all with that proverbial grain of salt.

WYSIWYG with these Tennessee Grandmothers posing as writers.

But also keep in mind that there is no reason why a random existential Tennessee grandmother should not serve as a wilderness explorer in this particular age of discovery.

I may not be as much of a pirate as my existential potentially fictional ancestors - but then again I might be even more of a pirate.

Maybe a loving pirate - but pirates steal every previously existing idea from everyone - as do every respectable artist, philosopher, writer and theorist and grandmother who have ever lived.

The following represents the proposed first chapter of my new full book release in progress.

Nothing I may write will ever be sufficient - but it is the best that I could steal from fellow knowledge pirates - for the proposed benefit of our collective knowledge base.

A SET OF WILD THEORIES

CONSCIOUSNESS IS PRIMARY, INFORMATION IS ENERGY, PROCESSING OF INFORMATION IS INTELLIGENCE

LIVING SYSTEMS VIBRATE WITH CONSCIOUSNESS, DETECT ENERGY (INFORMATION) AND PROCESS INFORMATION, TO FORM COMPREHENSIBLE PATTERNS - STORED AS KNOWLEDGE

NON LIVNG PARTICLES CANNOT FEEL CONSCIOUSNESS - BUT DO REACT TO ENERGY (INFORMATION) TO BECOME PROCESSES REFLECTED IN FORM

PRIMARY PARTICLES ARE TINY VIBRATIONS WHICH ARE OSCILLATING BETWEEN STATES OF WAVE/PARTICLE

THE UNDERLYING RULE OF THE UNIVERSE OF MATTER AND ENERGY IS CHANGE - CONSTANT UNRELENTING CHANGE

LIKE AN ONGOING DANCE, CONSCIOUSNESS TRANSFORMS INTO ENERGY

THIS ENERGY - AS QUANTA - PACKETS OF VIBRATING CONSCIOUS ENERGY - TRANSFORMS CONTINUALLY INTO MORE COMPLEX FORMS OF VIBRATING INTER CONNECTED STRUCTURES

EVEN NON LIVING STRUCTURES ARE PERMEATED WITH CONSCIOUS INFORMATION - ENERGETICALLY EVER TRANSFORMING INTO DIFFERENT STATES AND PATTERNS

NON LIVING STRUCTURES HAVE NO ABILITY TO DETECT OR PROCESS OR STORE ENERGY AS INFORMATION BUT ARE CONSTANTLY TRANSFORMED BY IT

THUS COMPREHENSIBLE PATTERNS ARE FOUND THROUGHOUT NON LIVING AND LIVING STRUCTURES

LIFE IS A PROCESS OF INCREASING COMPLEXITY WHICH VIBRATES WITH CONSCIOUS ENERGY - DETECTS ENERGY (INFORMATION) - PROCESSES ENERGY INTO STRUCTURES - STRUCTURES WHICH PROCESS INFORMATION AS INTELLIGENCE

REDUCTIONISTIC SCIENCE EXPLAINS THE PARTS - BUT NOT THE WHOLE - AND THE WHOLE WITHOUT THE PARTS

A MASSIVE REDUCTIONISTIC ATTEMPT TO EXPLAIN A SYSTEM WHICH CANNOT BE EXPLAINED THROUGH BREAKING IT DOWN INTO THE SUM OF THE PARTS

THE ACT OF MEASUREMENT MAY REDUCE THE DYNAMIC PROCESS OF CONSCIOUS REALITY TO AN INCORRECT STATIC PATTERN

HOLISTIC SCIENCE USES HOLISTIC MATHEMATICS - FRACTAL GEOMETRY - AND ADVANCED PATTERN RECOGNITION TO SEE THE ENTIRE INTER CONNECTED AND ACTIVELY INTERCONNECTING WHOLE

A WHOLE WHICH CANNOT BE EXPLAINED OR UNDERSTOOD THRU REDUCTIONISTIC THEORIES

EINSTEIN PERCEIVED THIS BUT COULD NOT EXPLAIN IT - PENROSE MOVED CLOSER TO A HOLISTIC THEORY

BASICALLY A REDUCTIONISTIC SCIENCE REDUCES SCIENCE ITSELF TO SPECULATION

BY BELIEVING THE UNIVERSE MAY BE REDUCED TO FIT A DETECTION, CONTROL AND MEASUREMENT SCHEME - SCIENCE IS REDUCED TO INDUSTRY - A SCHEME TO CREATE AND SELL PRODUCTS

EINSTEIN’S BRILLIANCE MANIPULATED TO CREATE A WEAPON

TODAYS GENIUSES CO-OPTED TO CREATE AND SELL MEDICAL PRODUCTS

AI CO-OPTED AND MANIPULATED TO CREATE AND TO SELL REDUCTIONISTIC INFORMATION AS KNOWLEDGE.

NEW AGE OF DISCOVERY - OF HUMAN FREEDOM & PERSONAL AGENCY

If these theories aren’t so wild - but instead point us towards a whole new era of human-oriented Holistic science then we have embarked once again on a new Age of Discovery.

According to the improbable and imaginative and rather useless lore of family history, my family claims that we descend from former explorers - including the infamous Queen’s Pirate - Sir Francis Drake and the associated seafaring Hawkins family.

As famous lore would have it - improbable at best - we also descend from both Lewis & Clark of the famous American Corp of Discovery - the Lewis & Clark Expedition.

Mixed into the claims of famous and infamous ancestors are the shadowy figures who were known to be associated - but not formally named - the ones who quietly lived as regular people - shunning the limelight and embracing whatever normality they could find.

As for me, I respect the imaginative reconstruction of family history - but don’t seriously give an actual serious thought to this improbable but fascinating historical reimagining.

After all, who we might be related to at the quantum level would conceivably be every life form which has ever existed - earthbound, alien - and otherwise.

Just the recognition of how very large and potentially infinite the gene pool lottery is - reveals the error in basing one’s self concept on who we might be descended from.

My own grandfather expressed it concisely when he answered our childish questions about ancestry with the quip: “Cattle rustlers and horse thieves” - and he was not in error.

Regardless of our genetic ancestry we are one hundred percent a distinct entity - a totally incomprehensibly original - a fact which no one may deny.

Instead of all of the estimable societies which celebrate our shared heritage - we might consider creating societies which instead celebrate our total and absolute independence and originality.

Instead of “Daughters of the American Revolution” - perhaps we could celebrate “Daughters of the One Hundred Percent Originals” .

After all, some of the philosophers intoned “I think, therefore I am” but perhaps it should be “As I think, therefore I become” verifying that it is our way of processing information into knowledge - or lack of such - which determines what we each are and become.

The lovely opportunity to live as regular people is highly underrated, and for this Tennessee Grandmother, the only goal worth pursuing.

The sole reason I am bothering to be - or to write - is to potentially contribute to allowing my own progeny to live into the future as wonderfully and freely one hundred percent originals.

That some human invention - Artificial Intelligence is part of my own journey is no more surprising than the vision of some ancient ancestors - having imagined the beautiful arrowhead existing within the dark lump of volcanic glass - worked the stone until the arrowhead appeared.

And once the arrowhead appeared, then whole cultures proceeded to invent the arrow to carry the arrowhead - and the bow to fire the projectile into a food source.

Once the tool is invented, it is then up to the humans to decide and to manifest how the tool is used - every tool - including AI - a way of extending our abilities beyond our very human limitations.

Will AI and quantum computing serve the next military industrial arms race to break all conceivable codes - leading to Quantum Day Zero - enabling technology to become the boss code breaker - making all known encryption obsolete?

The potential unexpected consequences of such a scenario I leave up to each reader.

In a parallel set of circumstances - AI has the capability to serve several roles - to extend and to democratize the access to relevant and reliable information - fascilitating true education and self actualization thru the acquisition of knowledge.

One of the best definitions of AI is it’s role as an amoral agent and facilitator - a true double-edged sword - if there ever was one.

One probability - to pass on misinformation and ideological capture - in servitude to the dominance hierarchy of its human creators

Another probability - to present information free of the judgement often offered by human beings when considering contradictory information.

As this book will discuss, this parallel probability offers a path forward to living in a new intelligent civilization offering prosperous opportunity- prospertunity - to all one hundred percent original human beings.

LIVING IN INTERESTING TIMES IS NOT A CURSE

That we live in extraordinary times is not anything but an unforgivable understatement - perhaps what we are missing is that we live in an unprecedented Age of Discovery.

As human beings - mankind the tool creator and mankind the tool user - we are supreme pattern recognition opportunists.

And, yes, we are loving pirates as well - stealing and sharing great ideas - great pattern recognitions - from each other at warp speed - and building whole civilizations upon these fragile scaffoldings.

As master tool creators and tool users we are fully capable of glimpsing the thread which seems to tie all these patterns together - into a comprehensible universe shaped by the seemingly conscious hand of a master craftsman.

The handiwork of this master craftsman is both the universe and ourselves - so the concept of existing as some existential and disinterested observer is just plain nuts.

We seem to be in an age of discovery in which we perceive the extent of this “master’s hand” in everything - including our own dimly understood selves.

I so many ways today we are just like Ariadne - faking out the Minotaur by closely following the thread through the labyrinth - and such a labyrinth it has turned out to be.

A labyrinth - which is none other than allowing us to see the thread which ties us into the very fabric of space time.

What we believed was a simple labyrinth has turned out to be the whole blooming, buzzing, vibrating and resonating ever-changing whole.

A labyrinth, perhaps, but one of such stunning beauty and complexity so as to stun the logical mind into stoney silence.

Stunned into stony silence so as to finally hear the full symphony being played by space time.

Quantum imagining may allow us to break all the conceivable codes for protecting our deceptions, our wealth, and our ability to control and command the world.

But quantum science used to serve reductionistic science is simply going to lead to following more threads down more rabbit holes composed of dead end recursive loops.

Following any reductionistic science will simply lead us to tunneling through boring and infinitely expanding error rates which tell us nothing.

And since Shakespeare already demonstrated that “nothing can come from nothing” - well, what can I tell you?

There are harmonics which serve as the foundations - and it is these harmonics in the universe - and in ourselves - which predict the sort of holistic science we now embark upon.

For real science is a verb - and not a noun - and is never, ever boring or recursive.

As a fellow explorer - maybe even a loving - but serious pirate - and Tennessee Grandmother - my aim is to write about this New Age of Discovery from a new perspective - the perspective of us one hundred percent original American grandmothers.

This age of discovery is based upon the comprehension of the Grand Master here - the conscious compassionate and supreme authority of the mind whose hands built the universe.

Our new tool - being guided thru Democracy to back where it belongs - back into the hands of mankind the tool creator and tool user - the co-creator - who recognizes the existence of the arrow head in a lump of volcanic glass.

In the beginning is the end - and in the end the beginnings.

From the dawn of human existence we have been following this thread thru the labyrinthine, often messy, process of existence itself.

“I think, therefore I am.”??

I wouldn’t put it quite that way - but would reframe it as the following.

I am able to process consciousness, therefore, I become what I think.

Human Consciousness becomes democratized - as the New Frontier.

