As we draw closer to out celebration of the birth of a savior and the celebration of the return of the light in the depths of winter - my writing turns to a reflection of my own faith - and the overcoming of my own doubt and fear and pain.

Spiritual enemies are what stand between us and our own freedom, personal power and agency - and the proper use of these unalienable rights given us by our creator.

The thermometer stands at 21 degrees this morning in NashVegas - up from 15 degrees yesterday - as we undergo a heat wave as the next storm approaches.

This will be another difficult winter as the elites work so hard to manufacture our grudging consent to be badly governed.

But fear not - as losing our fear - really is the key to escaping that matrix.

ELITES HATE US BECAUSE THEY FEAR US

Criminals and elites have one thing in common - they fear being discovered by the people for what they are.

They stay in power by keeping everyone else afraid and by using limited hangouts which allow some information out but not sufficient information.

And the information they allow to be used is used I such a way as to make the people feel hopeless and fearful of taking concrete action.

Writers and content providers who tell the whole truth - truth which may inspire people to take effective action - become quickly shadow banned - or worse.

When I come into contact with providers of a limited hangout I note that what they say is correct and does inspire a level of fear - but then I begin to feel used and manipulated.

This is how we can identify a limited hangout - that gut level sense of warning that we are being used.

This is usually the only warning we receive - and that is why the limited hangout is so effective as psychological warfare.

Someone who tells the truth as they see it is attacked, shadow banned - and is kept out of mainstream acceptance with sheer numbers being stacked against them.

Living under psychopathic totalitarianism - as we certainly are - learning to cultivate that sense that something is not right is the best weapon we have to avoid being duped by professional manipulators.

Here on social media it is almost impossible to avoid being taken in - at least partially- by either those who are themselves intelligence agents - or by those who are being used by professional organizations.

Our generation should be accustomed to such professional handling and manipulation through our music - not necessarily from the intent of the musicians themselves - but the way music has been used to shape our opinions, buying habits, political beliefs - and even such things as our sexual and social behaviour.

We can notice one critical fact - that those being used as limited hangouts - are handsomely paid off - quite often allowed into the rich man’s club as wealthy celebrities.

This does not mean that everyone who is a wealthy celebrity is an intelligence agent - or one who is used to perpetrate a limited hangout - but it does help serve as a red flag.

Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.

Through marketing techniques used by the press and by politicians - often repeating simple phrases enough times that many individuals come to believe it - and by repeating images which grab attention and inculcate certain belief systems.

Through technological advancement we have become more subjected to sophisticated techniques of psychological warfare.

We know the internet and computer technology were developed by the military-industrial-medical complex and have been fine tuned as instruments of communication and opinion shaping.

Big tech - and the men and women who have developed and built it - have been used as instruments of the so called deep state propaganda machine throughout our whole lives.

This is why just about any of us can easily identify the names and faces of the men and women we now associate with this classification - many of them leaders of the planned Covid event.

The names and faces of these individuals are sold as a kind of entertainment to distract us from the real culprits - even though many of these individuals are themselves guilty of wrong doing.

The game is played to keep us - the ordinary people - from knowing the whole thing is a game to keep us in line - and fearful of what would happen if we called their bluff.

The people who operate as the 1% live in fear that we - the proverbial 99% - might catch on to the nature of the game and refuse to play along.

The game is - from the POV of the 1% - we keep the 99% off guard and fearful - and use such things as political parties and political correctness as weapons to keep the 99% at each other’s throats.

As long as the 99% are kept in fear - and are kept at loggerheads against each other - they won’t be able to mobilize energy to come after us.

They will be sufficiently motivated to fight each other in a civil war - or to be mobilized to fight the Vietnamese - or the Middle Easterners - or the Russians - too busy to fight us as the real enemy.

The game is to keep the 1% in power - preferably in absolute power - so the chances the 99% realized the game is rigged becomes vanishingly small.

This is why our gut reactions are very strong right now as we - the 99% - have lost trust with the 1% and they are terrified of this.

The so called deep state apparatus - the 1% - sees that they have erred by using the Covid lockdowns and treatment and vaccines - and by killing off so many in their bid for absolute power and control.

They are ramping up their fear campaigns - and divisive political campaigns - to keep us from overthrowing the game and taking back our own agency and power.

The 1% understands that - having lost our trust - the game is up for grabs - and they are going to fight tooth and nail through this upcoming winter to try to recapture that trust.

They also know the game is one of numbers - that as long as they can fool most of the people most of the time - they maintain the upper hand of psychological control.

They also know they can fool some of the people some of the time - but not all of the people all of the time.

And they especially fear the few people who see the game for what it is - and who can communicate this to others.

They know they are on the wrong side of history - and they know their own inner shortcomings which have led them to need to join with the 1%.

But because they are bullies - cowards at heart - they are going to fight desperately and viciously to regain control in these final dark hours.

They fight to regain our trust with methods which are no longer working to sell us this irrational fear.

And as the 99% begin to overcome their fear of taking back their own agency and power - the 1% will use increasingly desperate measures - trying hard to inculcate more fear.

But as one of the 1% once said - “There is nothing to fear but fear itself” - while trying to sell the public on World War II - until Covid perhaps the biggest psychological operation of all time.

And the successfully selling of the second World War - brought even more control and efficiency as sold by the 1%.

Ostensibly fought to fight totalitarian dictators it instead ushered in an era of well disguised authoritarian control such as the world has never seen .

We now live under authoritarian control where the 1% have their fist so well disguised in their velvet gloves that the 99% barely knows what hits them.

But we do know - and we know by that gut reaction - the one which warns us that we are being serially manipulated.

What the 1% cannot destroy is that “spicy” sense that we are being fooled and manipulated into compliance.

The fear these powerless leaders inspire is their real weapon and the window of opportunity we now have online is closing fast as the 1% becomes more and more desperate.

But it is in knowing we have nothing at all to fear - where our freedom lies.

