KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Georgina Carmichael's avatar
Georgina Carmichael
4h

Are u very certain about this?

What if he is part of another psyop?

There ARE signs .

We need to connect All Dots in order to discern what is actually happening.

Be Aware, Be Very Aware.

things do not add up

Why?

Who has been standing Against the Technocracy that is very definitely creeping in? How? Why?They want us to think we know what exactly is going on.They have been given the power to set the stage.

We , in order to discern need to step back even further to observe the Real Picture.

One person alone will not be able to see the Whole situation. Listen to all inputs. All!

Together, collectively , we can see the light.

The real Hero’s in this are those who lost much trying to warn.

This is about Power.

Once you have enough money , then it’s about being powerful.

Evil is trying to rule us.

How would Evil present itself?

…it will first create the problem(chaos)

We will be rendered helpless.

Then Evil steps in to be our only way out of the chaos.

Evil then has our Solutions for us.

They need us to surrender our sovereignty to obtain the Solution.

Therefore be very suspect of solutions offered to solve our problems.

Our sovereignty is Their goal.

We need to recognize who exactly is assisting instead of resisting !

It just may be many we think we can trust.

Do your research , never be satisfied, question everything.

The world depends on this!

It’s exhausting . It’s not even close to a 5 or 6 year war. This has been festering for longer than we can know. Many of us have just woken up !We can not cave.

but Good will overcome Evil. 🙏Pray Big everyone.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by KW NORTON
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 KWNORTON
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture