THE SHORT BUT COGENT HISTORY OF THE CROWN VIRUS

The United States of America has been at war for at least sixty years but now everyone is shocked at the revelations?

The depths to which polite society will go to hide the lies and half truths is astonishing.

The totalitarianism which led to this need for POTUS Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth to take hold of the situation - to make it abundantly clear that totalitarian regimes are over.

The Trump administration having the courage to become the adults in the room - the individuals willing and ready to stand up for the survival of our nation.

Finally America has an impartial leader - an actual chief executive more than willing to apply the law of the constitution fairly and effectively - for the benefit of all Americans.

The America which went careening off the rails after WW II - falling prey to globalist forces and propaganda - bent on achieving the kind of control and efficiency these admirers of totalitarian control and efficiency desired.

As these elements began taking power criminal mafioso began to be encouraged to solve problems such as assassinations and other “necessary” but high profile crimes & misdemeanors.

The assassinations of the 1960’s were textbook cases of this involvement of criminal elements in American politics - all kept hush hush of course - so the constituents would never know.

Classic totalitarian subterfuge was practiced on the American people - with programs such as MK Ultra and other secret societies - including such official “secret societies” such as the CIA, PENTAGON, IRS, DOJ, & FBI - became slowly weaponized against the American people.

This globalist cabal - a loosely affiliated gang of corrupt leaders and criminal elements - participated in a long slow process of destroying this concept of Democracy - which was gathering strength - and which countered the totalitarian aims of these elite families.

The cabal was not some secret and evil organization in society - but instead a well known and very public array of powerful and wealthy individuals who used the system already in place to achieve their totalitarian interests.

In other words, it was done in plain sight, in full view of the citizens - and this relied on good old fashioned psychological warfare - or propaganda - to achieve.

And achieve it, they most certainly did.

Post WW II America became a fully domesticated and well controlled army of industrialists - putting shoulders to the wheel - and establishing the kind of wealth and power for her leaders few could dream of.

A parallel achievement was lent to these forces as technological achievements allowed unprecedented control and shaping of public opinion in the post WW II period.

As the military industrial complex grew increasingly powerful - the technology - as corporate television, corporate radio and corporate mass media - grew into an engine of propaganda.

Simultaneously the American people became sitting ducks - and simultaneously became the enemy of the powerful - a strange characteristic of totalitarianism.

The very people who serve the interests of the totalitarians become the deepest enemies of the tyrants - ever representing the possibility of overthrowing them.

Wars held by these regimes were well planned to take place in distant lands - and used as propaganda to further divide and conquer the American populace - and to play into the plans of the globalist totalitarians on a larger scale.

In other words, keep the American people well fed and well entertained and at each other’s throats - and they wouldn’t notice their nation was being hollowed out by globalization.

By the time 9/11 came along - the televised flaming tower of human sacrifice at the World Trade Centers - it worked well as a diversion.

Nothing better than a modern macabre funeral pyre to divert Americans attention from the onrushing harsh facts of globalization - and to buy their allegiance once more.

Not only had the globalist totalitarians managed to achieve “perpetual war for perpetual peace” but they had managed to make Communist China the world’s factory floor - removing the need for industrial power from the more Democratic nation states.

The globalist elites did not have to declare their love for Orwellian socialism - simply needed to keep Americans happy with increasingly cheap goods - and all was kosher.

However, as they always do - the walls began to crack - and the fact that American cities had become hollowed out - and the Federal Government a shameful cabal of thieves - more than obvious.

The American people were being robbed blind and their Democracy stolen - but they didn’t even begin to notice - until they did notice.

Once Americans did begin to notice - a political sea change began to transform into a political tidal wave.

The Trump 2.0 administration - and the public demand to Make America Great Again - is that tidal wave.

As the story goes - it becomes apparent to the world that the Democratic Constitutional Republic - designed and engineered by the Founding Fathers - had something to offer and to believe in after all.

The old boys set out to destroy totalitarianism all those years ago - and achieved a monumental victory for the times in defeating Royalist Britain.

But the defeat of the Royalist Empire of Britain was only a preliminary, but critical, step in establishing a world safe for Constitutional Republics

As long as these Royalist empires - or those who paid court to such empires - existed - the remainder of the world would be regarded as colonialist rubes - ripe for the colonialist masterminds to rule over.

What we have now is proof - everywhere we look - of the predominance of these Royalist Colonialist Empires in commandeering our nations, our wealth - and our health.

It was probably fated that the final blow would come as a massive earthquake - when these colonialist globalists decided to engineer a viral pandemic to “reduce the population”.

And so it is that the final battle against totalitarianism became marked by the weaponized COVID -19 virus - made conveniently deadly by the weaponized COVID - 19 vaccines.

And, lest we lose sight of the optics demonstrated here, the military weapon known as COVID -19 - was a Crown Virus.

Although ineffably sad, it will probably make sense in the halls of some distant museums, that the end of totalitarianism was marked by a CROWN VIRUS.

“INSIDE THE MUSEUMS INFINITY GOES UP ON TRIAL”

Visions of Johanna, Bob Dylan

All the Pretty Little Generals - All In A Row. Look Ma, NO Compromised Internet Required!!

