KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

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Bruce Stephenson's avatar
Bruce Stephenson
2h

Very nice, KW. Here's a tutorial I built to mathematically describe the Golden Braid in the context of an anyon fusion product. It's an open question whether or how this sort of topological structure is connected to living processes and computation.

https://energyscholar.github.io/web-annex/anyon-fusion/

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Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
8h

This video explains how mind control works:

https://ditrh.substack.com/p/mind-control-repetition-and-questioning?r=19ifrd&utm_medium=ios

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