What does math have to do with human freedom and agency?

Perhaps surprisingly as much as any other language has to do with containing the seeds of either freedom or authoritarianism.

It might be amusing to know that someone as interested in math as I am detested elementary math and did everything possible to avoid high school algebra - my thinking back then was what sort of fool cares about such distractions.

As it would turn out I was both right and wrong in about equal measures - as the way math was taught to me was about keeping an authoritarian consciousness.

None of the creative flow and humanitarian connections were taught to me - it was all about turning us little Americans into little robotic calculating machines.

My young creative mind rejected it as if it were cyanide.

It wasn’t until I learned advanced physical sciences and calculus at university that I would begin to recover some respect for how creative math could be.

Although I read Douglas R. Hofstadter’s Gödel, Escher, Bach: An Eternal Golden Braid; it would be many decades before I was able to formulate my precise objections to the conclusions.

James Gleick,Brian Greene,& Richard Dawkins were among the books I would come to associate with Hofstadter’s work as the decades rolled by.

Little could I have known at fifteen that it was pure math I would become entranced with - as opposed to the accounting function of becoming a human calculator.

Neuroplasticity : Human Freedom & Agency & Pure Mathematics

NEUROPLASTICITY - WE ARE WHAT WE THINK & DO





“It’s not what I am inside, but what I do, that defines me.”

Batman Begins



This line from a film became entangled in new age theology on social media and was basically turned into the opposite of what it actually means - a typical inversion of human meaning.

But what it hinted at was something which has now been proved that it is what we do and what we think which determines the health of our actual biological central nervous system.

See: https://theshatteredprism.com/attention-superpower



Just another new age reductionist fake science scam - or true statement?



Interesting when one of the most major brain health and mental health discoveries gets buried under mountains of pseudoscience and fear mongering about personal human agency.



The science proves that it is precisely what we do and how we think which materially builds our own brain and nervous systems - giving credence to taking inner directed personal responsibility.



In good plain English what does this mean for us in working towards physical and mental health?



The science puts us as individuals in the drivers seat - validating that it is inner directed, stoic, personal due diligence which makes the difference in who we become.



The science validates that by following timeless principles such as compassion for self and for others, and acquisition of knowledge and wisdom, we build a healthy brain and nervous system.



It also tells us the inverse is true - that anger & hostility, blaming others for our failures, and simply accepting the prevailing popular opinions as our own that we build a physiologically weak brain and nervous system.



I short, the quality of our physical neurological system is built moment by moment by precisely what we do and what we think - as a fully independent human being.



We would think - and we would be wrong - that this would be front page news - and would be driving a revolution in human behavior and education.





We would imagine that by now each human being would be fully engaged in learning how to improve our self direction and understanding towards fulfilling our human potential.



Ironic: that at a moment in human history when we receive scientific validation of our human potential that we are most intensively being subjected to smoke screens promoting our learned helplessness.



Ironic that as the authoritarian state breaks down that science indicating the fundamental power of human freedom and agency is being buried under smoke screens proving the opposite.



We have the power now to use technology to aid our personal freedom and agency but the inverse is what we are led to believe: that we are helpless in the face of AI.



Think back about thirty years when the personal computer and the internet became instruments for human freedom and agency & were instead used to increase authoritarian control.



We know consciously that power corrupts and that absolute power corrupts absolutely, yet we do not understand how to abolish this illicit power.



We see that the accepted ways of gaining personal freedom - protests and social justice movements simply do not work - one does not petition one’s way out of tyranny.



There is literally only one methodology which abolishes tyranny and that is a lifelong dedication to personal freedom and agency - precisely what science now validates as neuroplasticity.



Simultaneously Big Power is running scared as they enjoy absolute power and wish to keep it that way.



They clearly see the way the public may easily use technological progress as an anti-tyranny engine, and will literally do anything in their power to stop this.



Here the tyrants went to all the trouble of using your technology against you and now they see they have created the greatest ever anti-tyranny engine.



For many thousands of years the authoritarian system has used technology against us.



The authoritarians saw to it that Socrates was killed, that his legacy was handed down to Alexander the Great by Aristotle, that Jesus was taken out so that power of the authoritarian state could survive.



Over the past half century the saw to it that Steve Job’s personal computer was used against human freedom and agency.



When things got really tough for authoritarian regimes they saw to it that a fake epidemic came along to scare the living daylight out of everyone - and arranged for a weak, easily corrupted, individual such as Fauci would take the fall.





Those with absolute power intend to keep their illegitimate power and have no intention to lose now that an the perfect anti-tyranny engine is place.



They have no intention of allowing the public to have access to the science which tells them that the power of change and of human freedom and personal agency is in the hands of the individual.



They will stop at nothing and will co-opt everything which supports this power of the individual.





Currently the legacy media is still controlled and corrupted by the authoritarians and is not going to change the cozy lucrative relationship they have with them.



Smokescreens are all they have left to convince us to voluntarily sacrifice our freedom and agency to the status quo.





The engine of authoritarianism is running so smoothly and is so successfully preventing us from taking the kind of action which is now proven scientifically, the tyrants see they have won.



They are seeing and will continue to see that the anti-tyranny engine which has been placed in our hands will never be used for anything other than complete control.



A century from now, in 2126, humans will still be using the internet, and AI - as agents to undermine their own personal agency and freedom.



We have managed to turn electricity into a different form of intelligence, but that is simply another scientifically proven thing the tyrants don’t want you to understand.



The last thing they would want us to understand is neuroplasticity.



Socrates and Christ taught the method many centuries ago - no fancy new age methods needed.



“It’s not what I am inside, but what I do, that defines me.”



REWRITE: It is what I think and what I do, that defines me.