THE STORM TO DEFEAT AMERICA IS HERE - BE NOT AFRAID

Those who read my post from yesterday will know what I mean by America - an “America’ which is not limited to the American continent.

Never has it been more true that fear is our enemy - and in so many ways - our only enemy.

Learn to recognize those who are driven by fear - to spread fear.

Let their fear wash over your unwavering and fearless awareness -like a brief summer shower.

We become defeated when we allow fear to dictate and determine our actions.

Fear commands each and every move of our enemies - and the way to prevail is to defeat fear - that inner spiritual enemy which is our own mortal enemy.

Be like a torch of irrepressible energy - sustained by an invisible but unlimited fountain of strength and power.

Never has it been more true that the creator of us all is the source of our strength.

And never has the deep state worked harder to defeat this knowledge by fear mongering.

Let us all have the courage to each and all become the ones we have been waiting for.

They really believe that we as Americans will fall for their relentless fear mongering.



There are all sorts of simpering snake oil salesman and salesladies - who are handsomely reimbursed - to laugh in our faces - at our immense stupidity.

But these fools who sell fear are themselves riddled with this great cancerous soul killing malady - fear.

HOW THIS WAR FOR THE WORLD IS MANIFESTING

As per usual knowledge - real trustworthy knowledge - is power.

As great as things are going with Trump 2.0 defeating the deep state - I believe we are about to receive a very public lesson in how much the deep state does not intend to be defeated.

After all, they are complicit in the deepest betrayal of the world now - proven enemies of all human beings - through their weaponized vaccines and viruses.

They have no intention of suffering the consequences as the truth increasingly exposes them.

The proof we are under invasion - and have been for a long time - is all around us.

And the deeper betrayal is that the ideological indoctrination of our vulnerable citizens has now made these easily manipulated individuals function as traitors to America and to themselves.

Once again subterfuge is being employed to defeat our President and the hopes and dreams of all Americans .

Across the world - as citizens rise up against corrupt governments - there are Americans who are so corrupted they are supporting the corrupt globalist forces who are out to totally destroy America.

Why so bent on destroying America?

Those of us who know the true history of America know that this “America” - this entity we seek to achieve to become better human beings - has everywhere been under attack.

These evil globalist Maoist communists will stop at nothing to destroy America and Americans.

These forces are funded by billionaires everyone loves to hate and by the “repurposed” tax money of Americans.

Those who fight against America are the worst of the worst of the traitors - those who sink into the most depraved despair and who look to the most corrupt deep state leaders as their saviors.

If these people can organize sufficiently they will be setting off an insurrectionist war to take down this America they hate - once and for all - destroying themselves and all of us.

We are on our own now and must trust that the Trump team is well equipped - and well fortified - and has adequate resources and expertise to win this ultimate showdown.

Those of us who have spoken out and who have used free speech and free agency to fight against this - will be increasingly targeted and attacked - in this instance by the insurrectionists themselves.

In other words protect yourselves and your families to the best of your ability.

This is the unfolding of the perhaps final battle to take out America, Americans - and anyone who votes for - or who speaks for - or who supports - the concept of a Constitutional Republic.

Once this is successfully accomplished it will be irrevocable and those we fight against will have won the ability to prevent any America from existing anywhere.

At that point we will all be living in this armed camp - this satellite bristled and girded - electronically guarded place - we have called “Prison Planet Earth”.

At that point we will become the 100% herded together - domesticated and monitored and chipped and controlled slaves of this deep state.

A deep state which treats its supporters as badly as its enemies- where there will be no consequences for inhumane behavior - and where inhuman treatment will be the rule.

It is unthinkable to believe we now arrive here - and therefore unthinkable to lose this war.

Our family - like many others - will be undefended and unable to fight back - even betrayed by ideologically captured family members .

As I have described previously this will be some combination of modern military power action and guerrilla warfare.

My suggestions a few days ago was to bring we the American patriots into this struggle - before the action begins - very likely this weekend.

As far as I know this was not done - and we stand now fighting against this behemoth as ordinary people have always done.

Keep in mind that guerrilla war is how all outnumbered and outgunned ordinary people have always prevailed against the deep state.

We are going to see our nation torn limb from limb - and if successful in surviving - will have the opportunity to build this America back out of the ashes.

Remembering that our real strength comes from a far greater source than we recognize - and that we are far stronger and undefeatable than we are taught by our deep state educations.

America has not experienced a shooting war on this continent since the Civil War and it’s western expansionist aftermath - but before that was constantly at war - as European Hegemonic forces tried desperately to further colonize and to own this America.

Remember - that looking slightly beneath the surface - it is the same forces today we see which still persist in defeating us.

Makes it all too concise and too clear that Johanna is not here.

And gives new meaning to the phrase Stockholm Syndrome.

Read Sun Tzu’s The Art of War before it is too late.

Trump 2.0 has held his friends close and his enemies closer - learn from the five dimensional chess players who dare play this dangerous geopolitical chess.

“NO KINGS” - the losers declare - well losers - meet the ones you are fighting for at Bilderberg.

For the true ones - for the ones we have been waiting for - remember who you are.

With the strength and determination and courage of our creator on our side - you are a co-creator - a being which stands incorruptible in the face of evil.

Be very careful who and what we trust as the piranhas swim everywhere around us.

The globalists understand the quantum nature of our universe and our human consciousness and it frightens them beyond words and haunts their dreams.

Because understanding quantum means these globalist oligarchs know the age of control over human beings is coming to an end.

It has been framed as the “End Times” to deliberately frighten - but in so many ways it is the “Beginning Times”.

There is a far deeper thing at work here - so don’t allow the ghouls to frighten you - and remember they are literally everywhere.

You will feel the icy chill they bring when they come around.

The forces aligned against us are hell beings and tormented constantly by the flames of fear flickering at the core of their dreams and dogging them as they live.

We can see the fear as it slowly eats away like a strong acid at the core of their beings.

This is why we feel a chill when they approach - that chill is your warning - and your evolutionary clue - to how to react.

Your fearlessness is your spiritual protection.

Your are powerful - and you are much feared by the enemy.

Allow their fear to act as the self destruction that it represents,

These reptilians defeat themselves as they live, breathe, speak and spread fear.

BE NOT AFRAID

But we must all comprehend how very deep and abiding the betrayal goes.

Be strong - be undefeatable - be an incurable apocalyptic optimist - be invincible.

It really is totally up to us.

Invincible - as our creator makes the way clear - in ways we have never glimpsed before.

When we possess this fearlessness we are empowered in ways which seem impossible - almost magical.

How very fortunate we are to be living in these times,

And how fortunate to have such fellow warriors to fight alongside.

Many are called but few are chosen.

Being chosen requires fearlessness- not perfection - just the pure light of fearlessness,

BE NOT AFRAID.

We walk in the footsteps of the brave, the fearless ones who have gone before - who have fortified themselves with spiritual protection on the eve of battle.

Be not afraid, fearless ones - fear is the trembling enemy at our doorstep- do not allow it to enter - lest we be defeated before the battle begins.

It is my summation that the Angel Bears have this victory thoroughly in the palms of their hands - or wings.

As I wrote and illustrated above - the Angel Bears Have This.

