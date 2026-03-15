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Jenni Madden's avatar
Jenni Madden
4h

Well, today my husband went to get supplies (we have a snowstorm coming) and I asked him to get me two grapefruit. He brought two oversized oranges home and said "they were where it said, grapefruit".

So now I still need two grapefruit.

And I have too many oranges.

So I'm just going to try to stay warm while waiting for the snowstorm of the century.

(To really understand God's love for His children you have to start talking to and listening to children. Just be careful because they are smarter than you at some point in the future)

We are all really not that special. Thank God He knows that and still loves us.

I need to watch "Walk Hard" again :)

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