DOES SMOKE MEAN FIRE OR IS SMOKE JUST A LIE TO BE IGNORED?



Once upon a time, smoke meant fire.



I am so old that I even remember when smoke meant fire.



If my memory can be relied on, this was from the illusionary times when gasoline was 0.25 cents per gallon



But then my memory cannot be relied upon as mainstream media reminds me throughout every nanosecond of every day.



Therefore gasoline was never priced at a quarter per gallon and smoke never, ever, meant fire.



How dare we humans sink to the level of believing our own eyes and ears - or mistakenly get caught up in believing that reality means something?



Once we believed that poor Adolph Hitler was a bad guy, only to learn that poor Hitler was a failed, but talented, house painter who accidentally strayed into an evil globalist plot.



Just like those air travel enthusiasts, just sweet young kids from Iran, boarded a plane, never suspecting that they would stand accused of the most horrific crimes after 9/11.



Just like that brilliant street urchin, Stalin, was manipulated into becoming an anti-hero of the New Democratic Socialists, and innocently, thru no fault of his own, was catapulted into the stratosphere of geopolitical power.



And poor Pol Pot, don’t even get me started.





WE LEARN WE ARE ENTITLED TO SUCCESS, VICTIMIZED BY A SOCIAL CONSTRUCT



If you can believe it - we once actually believed that we were responsible for our own lives, only to discover that all this time we were entitled to achievement and happiness.



But the ultimate lie seemed to be that we were to believe what we see, hear, touch, feel and imagine.



We learn now that reality is the ultimate perversion, that we live in an engineered reality, just one of those globalist plots, leading us blindly down some philosophical garden path.



Not only is smoke not fire, and gasoline not ever a quarter per gallon, but what we perceive as “reality” is just another illusory phenomenon, an elaborate set of tricks by whatever built the universe.



We learn we live in a constructed reality, a hoax, meant to deceive us into believing we, and everything else, are real - when of course nothing is real.

THE STRAWBERRY FIELDS GOSPEL TRUTH



Just like in the song Strawberry Fields Forever, when those renegade Liverpudlian street urchins, turned Great Musicians, schooled us about our mistaken belief in reality.



So mistaken are we in our perceptions, that reality and the universe itself are simply made up as we go along - some Strawberry Fields Hoax.



An illusionary Globalist Deep State Plot to make us think reality is real, when of course this is preposterous.



We are induced to believe that reality is real, and not just a projection of our scrambled sensory apparatus, upon which we never should have relied in the first place.



We are like Pavlov’s Dogs, shock us enough times and we will literally believe in anything.



So diabolically evil is this elaborate hoax that we even are induced to believe in these imaginary things called quantum bits.



Quantum bits, which prove beyond a shadow of a shadow of a doubt, that reality only happens when we observe it with our demonically engineered central nervous system and sensory apparatus.



Reality is like a circus funhouse mirror, consisting of a series of potential possibilities, across many plural universes.



Where each of us, as human beings, exists as an array of potentialities, as a kaleidoscope of fulfilled possibilities, simultaneously existing in an unknown number of universes.



We learn that Albert Einstein, that guy who was supposedly a genius, but who was wrong about practically everything, lied to us.



Einstein, a wigged out philosopher, who existed as too many possibilities, in too many universes at once, actually believed that “God” does not play dice with the universe,



Preposterous indeed, considering that, quite obviously, this illusory, imagined God, does play an elaborate game of dice with each and every universe.



Where this God fella is a Demonic gambler, holding an impossible array of cards, juggling an impossible number of simultaneous universes, masterminding a dizzying array of simultaneous, but oppositional, mutually exclusive, realities at the same time.



Tricking us into to believing a Schrödinger’s Cat actually existed - or exists In the present, or will ever exist in that truly elaborate hoax we insist on calling - The Future.





Don’t bother knocking on wood, as neither the wood, nor we, exist - other, that is, than as a series of existential possibilities, or probabilities, across a perhaps infinite possibility of an exponentially relevant number of universes.



Don’t hold the writer responsible, as we don’t engineer reality, but must suffer to live in such a mental construct.



As writers, existentially condemned to write about it, forced to forever imagine the sight of some elaborate hoax of a creator juggling the probability of kaleidoscope realities, while simultaneously Masterminding reality with each roll of the dice.



This puts the existential imagination of an Albert Camus, or of a Frank Kafka, or of even of such a delusional freak like Ernest Hemingway, in perspective.





We don’t need to believe in a reality construct, because, as God commands, we simply make it up as we go along.





Conclusions:



But of course smoke does not indicate fire, it is just another hallucinatory illusion, to get us to believe in fire, when this “fire” does not even exist.



Never trust yourselves, but Trust the Science, instead.



How about that creator guy, sitting out there somewhere, in some preexisting universe - or series of simultaneous universes - or yes, even as a set of probable universes ?



This hallucinatory, paternalistic, ridiculous, probability of a deity, just juggling reality into being with every fatalistic throw of those illusionary dice.





Writers are the ultimate joke which this God guy plays repeatedly, tricking us into believing in that existential recursive loop we call a universe.



When really, everything we can see, smell, hear, touch or imagine, is just an elaborate hoax we make up as we go along.



We Think Therefore We Am - Ain’t It Pretty To Think So



As Hemingway might say - reality doesn’t exist - but ain’t it pretty to think so?



Modern American literature, that exercise in existential reality - which has deceived us - from Nathaniel Hawthorne through Ernest Hemingway, through Dr. Hunter S. Thompson - and beyond.

American Letters has not been the same since some existential street bum named Jack Kerouac put California poet Japhy Ryder at the center of his imaginary set of hallucinations called The Dharma Bums.

Like some hallucinatory dream, starring a wigged out, existentially enlightened, Buddhist poet, Kerouac forever changed the character and tone of American letters.

HOW INNOCENT BUDDHISTS GOT TAKEN BY A GLOBALIST PLOT

However, it is Kerouac’s character, Dean Moriarty, who in real life was Neal Cassady, who made the most elegant statement on existential reality.

Cassady, being an actual real life character, who infamously drove cars quite safely around the mean streets of San Francisco, using his spiritual synchronicity as his only reliable guide to reality.

Neither we, nor the existential reality known as Cassady, will ever be the same, after Cassady leaped tall constructions known as time and space, to become the driver for Ken Kesey’s “Merry Pranksters” bus in the 1960s.

We writers are condemned to be simultaneously free and not free, talented and not talented, held hostage to the immaterial construct known quaintly as reality, and forever condemned to have to write about it.

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