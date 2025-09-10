Forward for September 10, 2025:

Unfortunately the predictions I made several years back are beginning to show their hands.

A few years ago I believed we could stop the inevitable consequences of our actions as the human species - but it appears now that maybe I was wrong about us being capable of turning the tides.

Unfortunately what I was not wrong about is that we have been staring civilizational collapse in the face for a long while.

Not simply the collapse of Western Civilization - but the collapse of the entire global system - the system which has been the source of the problem for about 12,000 or so years - give or take.

I have held out hope that perhaps having our new tool AI at hand to help us figure our way out of this mess - will obviate the inevitable collapse.

But to accomplish that we would have to have competent people as leaders - and except for notable exceptions - we do not have even competent leadership.

My hope now is that the wise and effective leaders we do have will be capable of saving at least a part of human civilization intact so that we might continue to work against the old system - and bring about the new one even now being born into being.

It seemed relevant to bring back at least one old post from years back to help mark the gravity of this day in our memories.

Many nations fall - and the people rise everywhere - may these efforts to restore common sense and sanity be fruitful.

And, as always, may our creator bless and keep safe from harm all of the peacemakers.

Original post - November 20, 2022

Where do we find ourselves on this cold morning of November? In the midst of one of the biggest blowbacks of modern times is where. It has felt like a historical collapse of world empires since early 2020. That feeling has not let up since then. Trapped in a doom like matrix of virtually everything. From medicine, to education, to government, to entertainment, to communication, through economics and beyond we have endured a modern hell scape. If we are feeling a bit of pain today there are countless reasons why.

The fall of civilizations give us headaches, sleepless nights. But when the house of cards begin to fall they threaten to sweep everything before them in a vast wave of disintegration. Because I don’t want to go through this again or have any descendants suffer through it, I share a long list of things to be digested as a Feast of Thanksgiving. A kind of ceremony if you will.

Something to share with family and friends well fortified with turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie and wine. In this celebratory ceremony of our innocence maybe we can see our way clear to the solutions.

Holding the clay feet of the leaders responsible for this to the fire is going to be necessary. How and why we do this need to be in the spirit of never allowing our children to go through this again. It needs to be serious, considered, rational and the best we can manage.

A big task? Yes. Let’s try to give thanks for having the chance.

Is the following and agent provocateur or a Machiavellian delusional kleptocrat? You decide.

We are only skimming the surface here. There is much more to accomplish and digest. But we may begin now to do the due diligence we failed to do before this got out of hand. Due diligence needs to be the foundation of any civilizations we conceive going forward.

The rest in The Fall Of Civilization - Part II. That is, when I feel capable of putting myself and you through this again.

Cheers and Happy Thanksgiving all. Will be in the studio for the next few days. But then living in South Nashville that is what you do.

In the end it is about how we almost lost everything - but didn’t. In the words of a songwriter I am fortunate to know :

“In Time, my son, the Grandfather Clock groans.” Yes. Exactly.

After all the best thing about the fall of civilizations is the people you meet along the way. To you.

Surf the wave any size

