It is truly shocking to recognize the degree to which the USA - and other former liberal democracies - have been infiltrated by the globalist, Marxist-inspired forces.

We have lost so many wonderful fellow citizens around the world to such epic and grandiose mistakes as the ongoing genocide from Fentanyl - and COVID 19 weaponized agents (known as “vaccines”) - and ideological infiltration.

From fellow Substack writers

- comes welcome information on how one aspect of this infiltration has been carried out.

We are very fortunate to have - here on Substack - a functioning free speech platform - free of much of the irritating and time wasting efforts necessary to communicate via other online forums.

A shout out to Substack - for being capable of weathering what must be a great deal of interference from those opposed to this thing called free speech.

