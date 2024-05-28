Forward:
In the Great Planetary Cult of the Grand Poobah’s there is little need or desire for truth.
The cultists of Grand Poobah land are contented to play along, pig out on convenience food, become connoisseurs of fake news, fake politics, and fake planned epidemics, and eager to fight wars and take toxic vaccines for the team.
Faked truth is theirs for …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.