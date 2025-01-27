With all the filth and emptying of really dirty and hate filled minds currently filling the internet - as testimony against POTUS Trump - it is amazing to see how really mired in filth this small cadre of well-promoted writers actually is.

We think the delusional WOKE defenders of WEF-style globalist tyranny are on the way out - but we would simply never know here on Substack that there was not a well-supported algorithm to promote them.

Free speech is free speech - and thank the American founding fathers for inventing it - but fool around and find out - I guess.

It may well be the pipeline which Substack shares with the internet as a whole - where whomever is engineering these algorithms lie like trolls under the bridge lair of some dark web.

When even people like Christine Anderson - Member of the European Parliament - and German politician get it - and deliver the Great Ideas of the American Founding Fathers back to delusional WOKE Americans - we begin to understand how infiltrated we all are by nefarious forces.

But whomever is engineering these algorithms is hastening the world along in this multi civilizational collapse - flinging us like so many clueless shit-for-brains humans - toward the inevitable doomsday human extinction.

I am sorry to be so crude - but all is fair in love and war.

Is it shit-for-brains humans or shit-for-brains civilizations?

Maybe it is like the BIRD FLU - it takes both chickens and eggs?

THE CLOSED DOOM-SCROLLING RECURSIVE LOOP WHICH ATE THE WORLD

THERE ARE MORE THAN 8 BILLION WAYS TO FIGHT A WAR

For those who thing the Trump Administration cannot tell the good guys from the bad guys - check out their boots on the ground policies.

“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.”

―Sun Tzu,The Art of War

You, me, the chickens and the eggs - all government issue (GI)!

THAT OLD CLOSED DOOM-SCROLLING RECURSIVE LOOP

TRUTH ROARS LIKE A LION - WHEN THE TIMES ARE RIGHT

There is a new revolutionary spirit stalking the world - something the globalist WEF serial manipulators fear greatly.

As I am sure Milei and Trump would readily agree - they are unlikely revolutionary heroes - about as unlikely as the founding fathers of America must have been.

True heroes who truly shake up the system are always unlikely - and are predictably - singled out for the most serious abuse by the mainstream.

THE SYSTEM - A CLOSED RECURSIVE LOOP - OF SELF PROTECTION

THE SYSTEM ALLOWS ANYTHING WHICH DOES NOT THREATEN THE SYSTEM

READ “THE ART OF WAR”

EXPLORE HOW FEAR IS USED TO ENSLAVE - POLITICALLY & SPIRITUALLY

HOW THE DARK TRIAD - MACHIAVELLIANISM - ENSLAVES

At least if we are going to remain shit-for-brains enslaved - we may as well understand how the recursive loop has wrapped us in chains.

For further reading see my stack, maybe especially:

But here on Substack there is as core of us who serve as the proverbial adults in the room - trapped like everyone else - trapped with our kids (who hate us too) - but then:

My our creator bless all of the peacemakers!

