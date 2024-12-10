My title of course refers to James Baldwin’s The Fire Next Time - and seems like an apt enough metaphor for what we are now living through

Once again I must write about run away wild fires in California - as a former landscape our family lived in now goes up in flames.

I have written about our families experience of surviving previous California wild fire here.

Today I must write once again as all of Malibu - and perhaps even Santa Monica - is threatened by a highly dangerous fire.

https://x.com/US_Stormwatch/status/1866393299361337793

Our family was extremely fortunate - having personally suffered very little in any of the five wildfires we lived through.

We found on visiting after more recent fires that the homes we had lived in continued to stand - but with this current fire I am pretty convinced these homes have now been destroyed.

Despite the brave actions of firefighters - there is at some point very little which can be done.

An update on the current still out of control fire

:

And on another level mankind faces his own hubris as we face yet another “hair on fire” moment as the full dangers of the Covid vaccines are revealed.

McKernan calls this a “hair on fire moment.”

McKernan warns that regulators are “playing with fire,” and that improper handling of plasmids, combined with inadequate measurement methods like PCR, poses a dangerous risk of spreading transmissible elements in vaccines. "If you're injecting people with transmissible plasmids that have origins of replication, you are the disease. You're not saving a disease, you're introducing one. You're spreading transmissible elements that spread spike protein. You are the zoonotic risk that humanity faces, not the virus."

When we access all of the things which are causing us to face our own hubris - our desire to become gods and to rule over the natural world - we are found to be wanting.

In this regard - the human tendency to want to compete with “God” rather than adjust intelligently to the dictates of the natural world and the universe - fits one of mankind’s oldest stories.

The famous story of Lucifer - created as an angel by God - who then dared to compete with his creator out of jealousy.

We appear as human beings to have missed the metaphor lent by this story - and appear now to have become - metaphorically speaking - Lucifer.

Even the Catholic Church has now adapted a mascot - called Luce of course - to advertise the services the church offers to modern children.

And we might be horrified to hear Pfizer’s CEO speak so assuredly about the expansion of mRNA technology - shown below.

https://x.com/DrBenTapper1/status/1866189818205446463

And that in North Carolina American citizens are still waiting for the big push to help them get through this winter and rebuild their lives.

https://x.com/matt_vanswol/status/1866115050018091316

Here on Substack we might almost be lulled into the belief that this fight against totalitarianism has been won - but of course we would be wrong.

Never has it been more important to speak out and to speak truth to power - and to use compassion with ourselves - and each other.

It seems James Baldwin’s Fire Next Time - is here.

And all of humanity in grave danger.

May our creator bless all of the peacemakers as they try to quell the Hell Fires we find ourselves living through.

Share

Leave a comment