THE FIVE DIMENSIONAL CHESS PLAYBOOK MOVE - GREAT MUSK VS TRUMP DISTRACTION

Life In The Ongoing Geopolitical Thriller

We have been living in this wild international thriller for almost six years now.

It has been a bumpy ride so far and the movie has not even reached the end of Act One - if my sensibilities are correct.

Let’s analyze the plot twist we are living through for possibilities.

Under these circumstances the timing of the Musk-Trump version of this Great International Thriller we happen to be living through in realtime is perfect.

THREE MAJOR POSSIBILITIES

Whether Trump and Musk are somehow still aligned - but serving as actors engaged in a political fight to the death - akin to the distraction offered by a gunfight or car chase scene in this movie - is possible.

The other - yet another potential track in this movie - is that Musk was used as some sort of Trojan Horse by the deep state actors - and it worked - brilliantly.

Or perhaps this is neither and Musk really has decided to betray Trump because Trump either removed or reduced funding for Space, Techno-Humanism and EV.

GEOPOLITICS AS A NEVER ENDING SERIES OF TRILOGIES

All three make sense - if we recognize we are living through the greatest five dimensional geopolitical chess game perhaps ever staged for the rest of the world.

But which one is truth, is unknown - as we are not even to the end of Act One yet - just another distracting gunfight or car chase scene - as the Musk Trump Saga continues.

It is hardly newsworthy that both Trump and Musk were associated in some way or another with Epstein - and that Epstein was heavily associated with Robert Maxwell - Israeli billionaire - father of imprisoned Ghislane Maxwell.

And Musks insistence that Trump wouldn’t have won without Elon - is just ridiculous on the face of it.

And let us keep in mind that this Gunfight At the DC Corral is between one of the largest military contractors of the deep state and the current POTUS.

KEEP YOUR FRIENDS CLOSE - AND ENEMIES CLOSER

Watch the various doom scroller media clowns - vie to see who can grab the most attention out of this - besieged with click bait.

It is a great summer day - I will be grabbing what serves as popcorn around my house and intend to kick back, relax - and stay open to the many possibilities.

I would indulge in more speculation but will resist the temptation to do so until more of the moving pieces form a more favorable dramatic pattern to read.

THE GREATEST THREAT NOW IS DEMORALIZATION OF WE THE PEOPLE

At this point getting one’s popcorn ready to sit back and watch this show is not a bad idea.

After all - it is only the fate of the world which hangs in the balance.

Not a bad plot for an International Thriller.

I will reformat this essay as circumstances warrant with further clarification and analysis.

For now we can keep our eyes on the trajectory of the plot of the Trump team protagonists so far.

The goal is to save the world by dismantling the deep state - and the purpose of staging a huge distraction at this point is right on.

We have this whole movie to go - and we might even already be in Act One of the sequel.

Hang tough gang - this could even prove to be a Trilogy.

Remember we are in the territory of Art of War meets The Art of the Deal.

And as such we can turn to Sun Tzu’s The Art of War - for a play by play accounting of what we are seeing be played out.

With some more modern seasoning from the work of Niccolò Machiavelli



Those bored with the plot - and the movie - might want to watch such a trilogy as Lord of the Rings - for further insight.

As the fast moving plot reveals itself further - I will be the first to clue you in.

Will the Disruptors Defeat the Deep State ?

KEEP SPEAKING TRUTH TO POWER - THEY LISTEN.

Beware the European Hegemony which originally brought colonialism to the world have by no means been defeated.

The head of the snake is still London - with strong ties to Brussels and New York and California and North Carolina and Tennessee.

Trump being betrayed from within?

Entirely possible - and he has lived through this movie before.

This is a warrior who has grown accustomed to betrayal from within.

Keeping in mind that betrayal has been a repeated motif for all of us - and not least for our great spiritual master - Jesus Christ.

This gorgeous masterpiece is testimony to our lingering grief at such repetitive betrayal by the Roman Deep State.

The title quite literally refers to the suffering of Mary at the Crucifixion.

We must note finally - from modern psychology - that in a troubled family it is most usually the truth teller who is scapegoated.

As the family would rather attack the truth telling member - than admit the trauma - and the family dynamics at the root of the problem.

What we have here is quite obviously a failure to communicate.

Why this is true will become apparent in the coming days.

Stay Tuned.

And, as always, may our creator continue to bless all of the peacemakers - as we proceed in our mission together.

