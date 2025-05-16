SAVING THE WORLD - LOVE - RESPECT - STRENGTH

THE EXPONENTIAL FORCE MULTIPLIER

The world changes exponentially - two humans cooperating is magnified exponentially and becomes becomes four - which becomes sixteen - until the numbers quickly escalate and become massive.

2 times 2 = 4 / 4 times 4 = 16 / 16 times 16 = 256/ 256 times 256 = 65,536/ 65,536 times 65,536 = 4,294,967,296/ 4,294,967,296 times 4,294,967,296 = 18,446,744,073,709,551,615.

By the time we get to the fourth turning 256 becomes 65,536 and then jumps at the sixth turning to 18,446,744,073,709,551,615

This number (eighteen quintillion, four hundred forty-six quadrillion, seven hundred forty-four trillion, seventy-three billion, seven hundred nine million, five hundred fifty-one thousand, six hundred and fifteen). is way more than the number of human beings on the planet estimated to be about 8,092,034,511 as of 2025.

This is dangerous thinking and unusual mathematical abstraction in our society - which does not encourage such large scale thought creation.

If my math is correct it proves mathematically the point that the efforts of 2 individuals applying effort in cooperation with other humans can quickly and dramatically multiply the force of their efforts.

We can look at this with a common sense view - backed up by math - that humans can affect the whole - like ripples being generated throughout the whole population of earth

EXPONENTIAL HELL OR EXPONENTIAL HEAVEN?

As we have seen, when humans cooperate bound by suspicion, fear, hatred, and anger the world predictably becomes a place of chaos and division marked by suspicion, fear hatred and anger.

This culminates as leaders are selected who are also motivated by fear, hatred, anger who agreeably further subdivide the world into their own fiefdoms dominated predictably by fear and hatred and division which quickly descends into corruption and violence and chaos.

Here in the USA we don’t have to look far to see the areas and great cities which have been destroyed by this effect - with California, New York, and the Northwest and the Northeast being most seriously affected - now in massive social and economic decline.

And we see whole nations being literally destroyed now as Canada, and seemingly much of Europe falls to the exponentially magnified effect of shared suspicion, fear, anger and hostility.

There is a counterweighted exponential effect which is far more powerful and this is illustrated as what happens when two human beings cooperate to share love, respect and honor - and strength.

A previous post which ties into this subject:

This too is exponential and is quickly magnified exponentially into a cooperative paradise by comparison with the decline and destruction and horror of the opposite.

By the fourth turning we have 65,536 multiplied by 65,536 and by the sixth turning this gives us the ginormous number we calculated above.

By this sixth exponential turning we are already at a number far greater than the population of the entire world.

So for those who believe that what we think and the consciousness we have is not contagious - think again.

And for those who still do not believe that our positive thoughts and emotions cannot change the world - think again.

I have just proved the point to you mathematically - without yet mentioning any spiritual precepts which is aligned with this mathematical reality.

Consciousness rules the world - whether positive or negative it simply rules - mathematically, culturally, scientifically or politically or spiritually.

We literally rule the world with our thoughts and decisions as we live moment by moment - making decisions in each proverbial nanosecond - or in each fraction of a second.

Everything we think is multiplied exponentially and and ripples outward through the world.

Although we have been taught to believe we are powerless and small - the precise opposite is true.

In actuality we are extremely powerful as each thought becomes the potential energy to be shared with another person which then is exponentially magnified quickly to large scale numbers.

EXPONENTIAL REALITY - THE FORCE MULTIPLIER

Unless we are chemists or mathematicians or economists we are not accustomed to the mathematics of exponents - which is a crying shame.

Exponential mathematical reality explains why the internet is so powerful in shaping the world.

The internet serves as an exponential force multiplier and can be used with negative emotions to create a hell on earth - a prison planet earth - or it can be used with positive emotions to create a heaven on earth - an interconnected garden.

In a negatively influenced society we get people such as our current technocrats operating the internet and the powerful economic and military engines which underpin our reality.

And it follows that negatively influenced humans share their negativity exponentially with the world,

The opposite is also true that humans who decide - and it is a decision - to share positive emotions of joy, love, respect and strength over the internet - then have the opportunity to change the world exponentially and expeditiously and almost instantaneously.

In other words the world is changed by doing what POTUS Trump is doing - surrounding himself with positively-minded individuals who understand this power to change the world for the better.

And as we can see positive emotions are more powerful than negative ones - as other humans recognize and understand and appreciate and respect being offered love, mutual respect and strength.

None of this is that complicated and it certainly does not require training in the mathematics of exponents.

What it requires is the simple recognition that changing the world is as elegant and simple as changing ourselves.

IMAGINEERING

Imagine the world we wish to see - and align our own thinking with the loving, compassionate, mutually respectful thinking and immense strength of the exponentially expanding power .

Artificial intelligence is also a force multiplier and now that it is here among us we are terribly unlikely to be able to shove it back into Pandora’s Box.

As such we exist on the cusp of an exponentially expanding revolution of human consciousness - one which, as I have demonstrated, has the power to exponentially change the world.

We have at our fingertips the potential ability to change the world both immediately in our own lives and via the internet.

Before we even arrive at our fingertips we have our consciousness which drives what we decide to share with others in our lives or via the internet - be it negative or positive.

And created as we have been to have free will - it is up to us which kind of consciousness we decide to allow and to channel and to embody.

And before the consciousness flows through our own nervous system it flowed through an even larger - exponentially larger conscious structure we know as space time - or the universe.

Quantum physics and quantum computing and quantum consciousness have all led us to recognize that the old system of negative feedback loops used to control us is no longer worthy of any kind of respect - and we watch as it dies a painfully obvious death.

The political and social changes we see are the death throes of that dramatic death sequence.

The positive path for ourselves as human beings is to become part of the solution - of the new system which is inevitably founded upon the exponentially expanding force multiplier of human consciousness.

The world becomes what we make it and the choice is in our own hands and in our own minds.

We finally have individuals in political positions of power who understand and work diligently to shape the miracle of our human existence into a politically positive framework.

Our work will continue to ripple outwards and become geometrically magnified - force multiplied.

The world is changing and the future is already here.

Each of us as human beings are a force multiplier - the decisions are in each of our - and all of our - hands.

Love and compassion, respect for self and other - and strength as we move forward.

We are evolving now toward that foreign territory we may only have imagined in our wildest imaginations.

Imagineering is our destiny - and loving, gregarious and sensitive human beings is what we are.

Through the dramatic force multiplier of our living consciousness we create the world - together in real time - and the world we receive is the direct result of our own private journey through this life.

A private hero or heroine’s journey through space time - force multiplied by all 8,092,034,511 of us acting as the human beings of this earth.

Although science has preferred at times to see our evolution as NOT being teleological - as NOT being shaped by God - or the supreme intelligence of the universe - I - and others - beg to differ.

MAY OUR CREATOR CONTINUE TO BLESS ALL OF THE PEACEMAKERS.

Share

Leave a comment