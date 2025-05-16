KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Psychotherapist and the Shaman's avatar
Psychotherapist and the Shaman
4h

Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Yes. We dream our world into being exactly as you describe. We must wake up to the power of every thought, belief, and emotion that we are sending into the field. I often say in my classes, "listen to what you are saying because that is what you are creating. Do you want to create that? If it is keep saying it, keep believing it. If not, what do you want to create and place your intention on that. The Universe will work with you to make it." I think of it as stepping into quantum thinking.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by KW NORTON
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 KWNORTON
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture