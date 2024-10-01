The Fourth American Civil War - The Two Year Update
These United States and the ongoing battle for human rights as a process & not a fixed concept
Forward to the October 1, 2024 post:
I republish this from May 2022 - with an addition from a fellow Substack writer:
Few Americans are truly aware of how fundamentally the USA changed following the Civil War as Federal power became more concentrated and as the “new” Technology from the European Enlightenment took hold across America.
The big money beg…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.