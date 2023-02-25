THE FOURTH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION - THE GREAT RESET = THE FOURTH REICH
The Real Unlimited Hangout
HOW TOTALITARIANISM IS DESIGNED TO ENSNARE OUR CONSENT
The real purpose of ninety nine percent of the available media out there is designed to help us ignore the truth. Not just mainstream media - all media.
First for those who may be unfamiliar with the concept of unlimited hangout - a definition.
That this Covid pandemic and the responses to it - and a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.