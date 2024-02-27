FORWARD TO THE FEBRUARY 27, 2024 REPOSTING:
It is always a way to take stock when something we write in the past becomes more relevant the more time goes by.
I was hoping against hope that a reposting of this article would not be relevant or necessary.
Instead it has become more critical with every passing day.
We and all the world find ourselves ensnared …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.