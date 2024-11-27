The Genocide Which Marks the Great Transition
As We Rapidly & Geometrically Expand Into Evolved Consciousness
Good Morning - and happiest Thanksgiving Eve to our large and growing Substack family.
My husband and I hit the market Tuesday at seven AM sharp to bring home the harvest for our celebration - and this year is feels like a celebration - and not like the more funereal exercises of the past four years.
By ten AM we had both pumpkin tarts - and the blood-or…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.