GIVE ME LIBERTY OR GIVE ME DEATH

Where we stand now as those who fight against what seems to be an inevitable globalist techno feudalist totalitarian takeover is that we are being propagandized to give up - to cave into depression and anger and negativity in despair.

I have stood against this as a writer for six long years and I will continue to take an optimistic point of view.

Optimism and positive emotional maturity is how we win over a world induced to go to their doom on their knees - in depressed acquiescence to the totalitarian agenda.

The saying made famous by an American patriot - “Give me liberty or give me death” - still works for me.

Taken from Patrick Henry’s famous speech - the battle cry still ricochets through the misinformation and weaponized politics of our globalist techno-feudalist enemies.

QUICKLY SUMMARIZING OUR SITUATION

The globalist totalitarian take over - the coup d’état is now in the process of being revealed to all - in all its demonic & fatalistic splendor.

Today I am only going to provide the following sad video to illustrate what I have been warning of for six years - a globalist coup d’état to usher in the New World Totalitarian Order by infiltrating & destroying all nation states in preparation.

Believed by many to be conspiracy theory, it wasn’t, in the least.

Most of the world has chosen to ignore it as if it were conspiracy theory - and all of us now are reaping the consequences.

The following is a short review how the globalists managed to accomplish this in an undercover manner which fooled most nations and peoples.

Long standing NGO’s, both national and international, whose agenda was to bring world governance - including the World Economic Forum (WEF), Bilderberg and countless others have served as promotional agencies.

The biggest agenda was human caused climate change - an agenda used to enforce increased tyranny masked by the globalist conspiracy theory of a climate scam.

Another was to fund widespread infiltration of stable nation states thru promoting immigration of militant undesirables who would cooperate in insurrection.

Yet another was to bring about an insurrection thru mainstream media propaganda - focused on defeating the populist & anti-globalist Trump administration and allies - thru encouraging Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS).

The war in the Ukraine was used as a huge weaponized propaganda tool to cover immense money laundering, and to hide totalitarian political corruption and criminality.

The media has been used as a propaganda wing - weaponized to back the actual conspiracies of climate change, TDS and intentional destructive immigration.

On top of these media propaganda backed actual conspiracies were such horrible human rights abuses as convincing children and other vulnerable individuals of existence of gender dysphoria and the need submit to ‘medically necessary” chemical and surgical castration.

All of these actual conspiracies have been used to usher in the worst free speech totalitarianism of all time.

I have saved the most egregious conspiracy for last - and that is the deliberate military weaponization of a virus and its release to bring in a population decrease - or genocide.

The weaponization of the virus was only the first step - as military weapons - disguised as vaccines - were used to both kill and to cause widespread genetic damage.

Yet another ultimate conspiracy is to usher in CCP-style social credit scoring to track the financial and personal activities and thus bring in globalist control of the world population.

Only the United States and a few allies stand against these schemes and lead the way to fight against them - and as I demonstrated yesterday are making great strides to win.

And yet the globalists have allies everywhere - having successfully “penetrated the cabinets” of all nation states as the WEF’s Klaus Schwab boasted several years ago.

Klaus Schwab was correct - and more than having “penetrated the cabinets” - has penetrated all normal civil society by bringing widespread criminal enterprises - deadly drugs - child and human trafficking - and such tactics as assault and battery and rape into the heart of civil society.

And we begin to get down to brass tacks as the amount of criminal infiltration has quite obviously metastasized deeply into our professional sports enterprises - and, needless to say, throughout our institutions - and throughout our entertainment industries.

This situation - so long in development - and so long in place, it will not be solved by one American administration or by ten of them.

This process is the best we have, and we must go thru the this process to find ourselves back on somewhat stable ground.

If we cannot get back on stable ground quite obviously all bets are off as civilizational collapse will continue to progress until it all falls down.

Over the past several years my SubStack has been dedicated to providing information to help counteract this tremendously dangerous situation - and all but ignored - due to a preference for believing the mainstream propaganda and the controlled opposition everywhere across the internet.

I write in the hope we may, as human beings, overcome this latest highly sophisticated and ignorant effective attack upon us all - only to see that most individuals had been successfully ideologically captured by the opposition.

Now we are down to the wire - and it is do or die - yet so many remain successfully fooled by the deliberate totalitarianism and institution of the New World Order.

The New World Order which will take over everything, intends to reserve the world and all resources for themselves - and which will be successful in bringing the wold population down to a few million or so elitists to enjoy their new found earthly paradise.

All remaining humans will be tracked, forced into techno humanist slavery - and kept alive only to satisfy the demands of the elites.

We stand at this great watershed moment - one where we may either:

Come together to achieve the greatest possible victory as human beings - using AI as a tool to help bring us all into a great age of spiritual, cultural and geopolitical transformation

Or accept the descent into the greatest possible hell scape as we give up and give into the enforced enslavement of human kind with AI used as a weaponized tool to bring about the New Totalitarian World Order.

The first will lead to the increasing health, intelligence, education and well-being of all human beings and beneficial changes in how we select to live together and to own and operate our civilizations.

The second will mean the confinement of humans to the 15 minute city concentration camps and the inevitable decline in the health and wealth of the population until only elite elites remain.

Canada is in as miserable a shape as is most or Europe - and when even a nation’s successful whiskey enterprises gives up on them - well the writing is more than on the walls.

I add in one more video which underscores the theme I have returned to repeatedly - which is that we have been experiencing a world wide civilizational collapse - with the sole political force standing between this collapse and allowing for the possibility of preventing this - is the Trump administration and allies.

Standing between the Trump administration - and we as the citizens of this world - are the techno feudalist elites and globalists who conspire to take it all.

The geopolitical forces which have foolishly backed the globalist coup d’état are losing and losing big - but these forces have many military forces they may use to ensure their survival.

As citizens of planet earth we must stand with the those who stand with us - or face the final defeat of all human rights and freedoms and spiritual and geopolitical and social justice.

This choice to give in will lead inevitably to the final extinction of all human beings.

The choice to fight these technological feudalist elitist totalitarians who seek to bring the New Final World Order into being is the only real choice we possess.

As human beings we stand to see that these unalienable rights granted to us from the beginning of our lives are not sacrificed to this illegitimate rule of a totalitarian world government.

Although I stand behind Patrick Henry’s rallying cry - the necessity of having to give any more lives to this debacle in human history seems like a bad idea.

Just that, as always, death is preferable to the apparition of having to live our lives on our knees in service to the Dark Triad personalities of the Globalist Totalitarian World Order.

We have the globalists on the run and certainly on the defensive.

Let’s keep them there - the globalists will lose and we will win this war for our own human hearts and minds. -

Our children will live free and easy upon the only planet we know of in the solar system to support such beauty and to have allowed our creator to have bestowed such unalienable rights to us.

As per usual may our creator protect and defend and keep safe from harm all of the peacemakers.

