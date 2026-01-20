TRUMP 2.0 AS THE ART OF THE DEAL, & THE ART OF WAR, MEETS THE DAVOS WATERLOO



Forward:



On the excruciatingly important Monday, before the excruciatingly important WEF meeting at Davos what did all around destructive force and serial disruptor Donald Trump do?



He attended a college football game with his entire family, of course, what else?



And unsurprisingly, straight man, Scott Bessent, plays the serious role in Davos, at the brand new America House, designed to celebrate this bicentennial 250th year after the American Revolution.

The geopolitical gauntlet has been thrown down and the proverbial ball has now been lobbed into the Court of the Europeans, where they still have real, actual kings - making No Kings a rather ironic irony.



Those pre-diagnosed with Trump Derangement Syndrome are about to become wholly owned subsidiaries of Communist China, or wherever they can still go to make a deal.

As you will see, late in this essay, I had an uncle who I see as an important Red Baron-type character of World War II.



LARRY FINK GETS UPGRADED TO HEAD OF WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

I have been writing about the WEF for years and am quite fed up with their nonsense policies and with their dictatorial immature childish actions and tantrums.



Although it is difficult to replace the extreme character of Uber-villain Klaus Schwab, the sniveling little character of Larry Fink of BlackRock is not bad for a brand new Uber-villain



While Fink, our infamous “We will control the behavior “ head of BlackRock doesn’t entirely live up, as yet, to Schwab’s “ We are so proud of having penetrated the cabinets”, or “You will have nothing and you will be happy” - I have a feeling Fink is still warming up to his new role.



They are all echoing the agenda, saying the quiet part out loud, of their desire to mobilize the savings of private citizens into their coffers.



Guess they don’t recognize that the best way of changing our behavior for the better will not be achieved by salivating over the prospect of stealing our money,



We have had trust issues with Davos before, and these trust issues motivated the WEF’ers to whine and hue and cry last year that “Trust has been broken.”



YOU BET YOUR SWEET ASS, TRUST IS BROKEN



It is revolting, but amusing, to see such overtly totalitarian behavior among today’s imaginary leaders, and, like real life movie villains, they just cannot break out of character.



It appears, sadly, that once a psychopathic Uber-villain, that one is forever damned to remain in that vampiric role.



So obtuse are these WEF Uber-villains, Klaus Schwab, Larry Fink, and Peter Theil that they don’t realize the general public has trouble seeing them as anything but black winged vultures.

No amount of whitewashing or public relations is going to stop the inevitable, that we are dealing with the ultimate Non Governmental Organization (NGO) now disguised as the WEF.

To wrap up the situation now for all of us, the WEF has admitted that the COVID-19 episode was a test for the willingness of the human species to go along with their New World Order.





And now that we have been educated, thru experience, to see that NGO’s serve to steal our money, engaging in money laundering, child trafficking and worse to do so, our patience is at an end.



To such a degree is it at an end, that we, the American people, have hired a group of advocates to see that this farce comes to a grave end.



That group of advocates is now known as the American administration we designate as Trump 2.0.



We, the American people, have seen that our future lies not down the “Yellow Brick Road” or down the “Road to Hell is Paved With Good Intentions”, but somewhere else.



That “somewhere else”, that New Frontier, is found in a particular arena which is not typically appreciated, therefore covert and stealthy - and devastatingly effective.



The world is about to expose the true value of, and to discover the particularly astute American insight belonging to This America, as evidenced by Trump 2.0.



May it be marked and remembered, this week of January 2026, marking the second year of Trump 2.0, and marking the 250th bicentennial year of these United States of America, that America is back.



May it be long remembered that Trump 2.0 marks the American Revolution 2.0 and that we are not backing down .



Just as General and President George Washington crossed the icy Delaware to victory, now President Donald Trump crosses the icy Atlantic to victory.



The enemy does not expect such a victory because they simply do not entertain the imagination to conceive of it, those British stiff upper lips quivering with rage at the deception.



TRUMP 2.0 AS THE ART OF THE DEAL MEETS THE ART OF WAR



Unknown to the circumscribed and limited and prescribed European imagination there is far more to heaven and earth than they are capable of imagining.



There is far more to the American imagination than they can appreciate, and therefore Europe is about to discover the very limited boundaries of their own imagination.



For millennia Europe has belittled and abused and exploited Americans and the world with their sniveling circumscribed rat-like limited imaginations.



As colonialists they have been incapable of breaking free of their own colonialist mindsets as enslavers of the free world.



And because as slave driving colonialists, are just as trapped in negative thinking as the slaves they lord it over, this situation is to be resolved in one prescribed manner.



Trump 2.0 will make them an offer they cannot refuse, will play to their vanity and their lack of imagination and obsequiousness, by pandering to their desires for wealth and power.



As the Trump 2.0 Art of the Deal merges with the Sun Tzu Art of War, all wrapped up in American optimism, the Europeans will simply never understand what hit them.



The Europeans and their allies simply have never imagined that it is with reciprocity, respect, compassion, and with mutual trust and optimism, that true power operates.



True power dares to imagine a world as yet unseen, unheard, and therefore, unappreciated.



But so steeped in prescribed inside-the-box thinking are these Europeans, smugly secure in their prescribed Colonialist beliefs, that they cannot see or hear clearly.



Not being able to imagine a Trump 2.0, or an America 2.0, or the celebration of the 250th bicentennial of these United States, the Europeans will simply never understand what force has hit them.



Americans have always known this power of being optimistic, and of maintaining good will in the face of hatred, and of keeping mutual respect in the face of haughty imperialism.



But there is a more critical & fundamental art here, and that is the very fine art of defeating imperialism and of simultaneously creating a new and more powerful nation, through the devastating wit of irony.



MY MYTHOLOGICAL WW II, RED BARON UNCLE, FLYING ACE



Everybody knows that the Red Baron was a phenomenon of the First World War.

Therefore my real, actual, flying ace of an uncle shall remain only a mythological Red Baron, in his historical role as a Second World War American flying ace.



I know this story well, as my real life own uncle, an American Red Baron jet fighter pilot in WW II, was shot down over Germany.



My real life, actual, Red Baron Uncle, shot out of the sky, survived to have his shattered leg repaired by Nazi doctors, and spent the remainder of the war cooling his heels in a Nazi POW camp.



His American ingenuity served him well as his fellow prisoners plotted to escape out of Dodge.



The Americans understood how to overcome the obtuseness of their captors, humorless totalitarians, after all, who simply could not take a joke.



Using irony as only Americans can, my Red Baron Uncle, and his fellow prisoners, kept up a steady comedic interplay between them, and even at times made their imperious guards laugh.



Because the imperialists could not imagine these Americans, they also could not understand them.



My Red Baron Uncle and compatriots managed to use comedic irony to fool the guards and allow a group of prisoners to escape.



This now infamous episode became memorialised in a Broadway play and subsequent film known as Stalag 17.



My Red Baron Uncle helped bring the story to public attention and served as an extra in the film - characteristically never being paid or celebrated for his role by the Hollywood cult.



I see this Red Baron Uncle today, in my own mythological imagination, as an angel who fell in flames from the sky, but who served, nevertheless. to keep the American imagination alive in the face of tyranny.



So here we are, 250 years later in post-Revolutionary America, still applying ironic wit to the defeat of our Imperialist and Colonialist European compatriots.



But now we bring a fully realized mythology into the light of day.



From the North American mythological imagination, which seems to be part of the open skies and wide open landscape, we bring forth a kind of ironic wit which does not suffer fools, or Imperialist Colonialist ideologies, gladly.



I GUESS THAT’S WHY THEY CALL IT THE AMERICAN BLUES





These quintessentially American Blues, delivered and written perhaps by two British guys, but no less powerful for having been so degraded.



Because that is one thing we cannot do as Americans, to entertain, thru any human means, the idea of defeating these quintessentially American blues.



The American Blues, the American Imagination, as large and as wild and as misunderstood, as we Americans ourselves.

If we must have endured this AGE OF MODERN TOTALITARIANISM - may God Bless us as Americans - as we lead the parade back to the common sense, and to the homespun American ingenuity of those unalienable rights.

WE AMERICANS MAY BE HEARTBROKEN SIMPLETONS, BUT WE ARE LOVABLE

And as US House Speaker Johnson revealed this morning from London, we are not there to take down names and to take prisoners.

We Americans Are Here To Win Back Those Unalienable Rights.

GOD BLESS AMERICA.

May this forever be the case.



If y’all gotta have the heartbroken warriors blues, the best place to do this is in America.

WE AMERICANS KNOW THE VALUE OF THE CAPE AND THAT LEAP OFF THE GARAGE ROOF

That “somewhere” would be right here in This America.

God bless, and God speed, everyone.

May our creator in common see fit to protect and to keep safe from harm all of the peacemakers.

Share

Leave a comment