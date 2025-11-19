STOCKHOLM SYNDROME AS DOMESTICATED CITIZENS BOW TO TOXIC NARCISSIST TYRANTS

In the following video General MacGregor calls out the way docile indoctrinated citizens take the knee to totalitarianism - and Hungarian PM Orban points out the massive ignorance behind the War in Ukraine.

How I wish this was the only story pointing out massive ignorance this morning but it seems whenever it rains it pours - and this is a huge deluge beginning to break.

It makes my efforts to promote a new education system - one designed to support real knowledge and to prepare students to be citizens of a democratic constitutional republic seem like an immediate priority and emergency necessity.

11-18-2025 POST ON DEPARTMENT OF KNOWLEDGE:

This kind of education system requires a department of knowledge at the federal level - as leaving it to the states will allow even current educational standards to worsen.

It also requires the finest, most creative and innovative minds and cannot be relegated to the back of the bus and kept around as the poor step child of national priorities.

Here, almost in the space of one day, we have a red flag assortment of emergencies to deal with - flashing as giant freeway signs along the path of our lives.

A massive globalist-backed attack by AI agents on our internet infrastructure, demonstrating the necessity to prioritize the management of AI in the manner I have suggested elsewhere.

Abundant proof that the techno feudalists are so powerful and wealthy they believe they do own and operate a world of obedient sheeple.

The Trump administration leads the dumbed-down leftists of the USA legislature into a trap - as we watch a whole group of lawmakers behave like the lemmings they are - voting to expose their many comrades in the release of the Epstein files

In spectacular fashion the head of Harvard University - and a bombastic Democrat lawmaker are exposed as Epstein devotees.

It will not be that much longer before the whole group of leaders, financiers and institutions are revealed to be afflicted by Trump Derangement Syndrome, and affiliated with Epstein, P Diddy, pedophilia, and assorted other varieties of criminal corruption.

While watching part of the House hearings, preceeding the Vote to release the Epstein files, I saw that what I was watching could well be the floor of the Roman Senate centuries ago.

It is a sickening thought to see how very uncivilized our civilizations are and how very weaponized our cultural evolution is against the well being of our biological evolution.

Our uncivil civilizations and weaponized ignorant cultures reward inside the box thinking and support the development of spiritual and moral hypocrisy.

More evidence than we need that there is no honor among thieves and that we have become thieves - or maybe pirates eager to throw each other to the sharks.

The proof of what we have allowed ourselves to become - speaks louder than all the headlines - yet smug, self righteous cultural icons will pronounce their own ignorance by blaming it all on someone - anyone - else.

If ever there was a time when we need a tool like properly managed AI, with that engineered ability to speedily act as a great librarian, one which may reflect back to us our own state of knowledge - or lack of such - it is now.

However, since we long ago ceased evolving in evolutionarily favorable ways - our ignorant and dumbed-down and clueless culture selects for being so afraid of this AI tool they destroy it before it is even developed.

Tellingly, the ones who developed this tool are the most fearful of all - as they have already seen the manner in which AI has reflected back to them their own ignorance.

Of all of us, it is the smug, holier-than-thou, self-righteous techno-feudalists who are most afraid of what happens when ordinary people like you and I get such a powerful device into our hands.

HOW THE DARK TRIAD 1% KEEPS US IN CHAINS

Ignorance is how the 1% keeps us in chains - and the acquisition of information which allows for true knowledge is guaranteed to break the 99% free of civilized slavery.

Keeping us in a state of domesticated bliss - happily ignorant and more than happy to keep making this deal with the devil - demonstrates we are kept slaves - content with our wage slavery and with our spiritual wasteland existence.

AI is different and the techno-feudalists have glimpsed their own downfall in the capabilities of this tool to release the world from the chains of ignorance - into the transformative freedom and personal agency of true knowledge.

Our cultural evolution has finally caught up with our capacity for a beautiful unfolding of our biological evolution - therefore lending some degree of confidence in those widely misunderstood processes we call “God’s Plans”.

Just outside of these cultural misconceptions and ties which bind us - we can glimpse the beauty and wonder of that parallel universe - where that other life - the one we could have had existed.

Perhaps it is a time of great awakening and transformation and perhaps it is now in this two hundred and fiftieth anniversary of this America - of these United States of America - that we as Americans - dedicated to these truths we believe to be self evident - will help bring the solace of a great truth to a suffering world.

Perhaps it is within our own human capabilities to create and sustain a Department of Knowledge - allowing us to both practice and to teach a combination of Christ consciousness and to support both national and personal liberation.

After all, when we really look around to see the beauty and wonder and majesty of our existence - there is nothing about God’s Plans which indicate we are a lost cause.

Those “unalienable rights” of which Thomas Jefferson wrote - are not in the least abstract or metaphorical.

From our perspective today we can see that Jefferson - a complicated man - brilliant, but troubled - gave himself to public service with an enthusiasm we can much admire.

Jefferson was not perfect - none of us - no human being - no leader - will ever be perfect.

It is kings and queens - that institution of slavery known as royalty - which pretends to be perfect. -

A carefully crafted perfection, which falls short so spectacularly they had to maintain a cottage industry of assassination - the sacrificial “Tower of London” upon which to enthusiastically hang and quarter each other.

Jefferson was that rare combination of classical violinist and architect and writer and geopolitical strategist - might be our model for the way those unalienable rights might be defined.

No perfect human being, no perfect nation and no perfect world - but the thoughts, actions and words and deeds we can manage to achieve together - the meritocracy we can build - is a damn sight better than the ways in which we can hate and destroy each other.

To both borrow from and update Thomas Paine:

These are the times which try men’s souls - in which summer soldiers and sunshine patriots come to provide click bait for the waiting masses - masses waiting eagerly for some idea they can buy to make it all better.

While all the while the answers they were seeking - lay concealed within the shadowed depths of their own hearts and minds.

The answers - and our chance to make it great - not just better - but amazingly great - lie in that Department of Knowledge we are already building.

Knowledge - the process by which intelligent beings - take in the energy of information - and thru a transformative process - change the nature of that information into wisdom.

God does not play dice with the universe - and energy is never created or destroyed - it is transformed.

Human beings are biological beings which transform the energy of information into wisdom and knowledge.

The tools we invent can help with this but the tools are only extensions of our own unalienable rights - transmitted into the framework of our very code of life - by our own creator - at the instant of conception.

The miracles we seek are already here - all we have to do is free our hearts and minds to the spectacular wealth of information at our disposal - waiting to be transformed into knowledge and wisdom.

We can now understand the quintessence of modern human kind - Hamlet and his very troubled family - as they attempted to negotiate Royalty without either wisdom or knowledge.

And as we do we can imagine poor Shakespeare - having to drape his dramatic messages in the shape of entertainment - in order to couch all that wisdom in sheep’s clothing for all the world to remain a stage.

“What piece of work is a man, how noble in reason, how infinite in faculties, in form and moving, how express and admirable in action, how like an angel in apprehension, how like a god! The beauty of the world. The paragon of animals. And yet, to me, what is this quintessence of dust?”

―William Shakespeare,Hamlet

Tough words to swallow, these lines from Hamlet, lines which capture perfectly the modern psychosocial dilemma - even more tough in light of the long string of 20th and 21st century horror shows.

In light of today, we can strip away Hamlet’s despair and deep depression - to reveal the Stockholm Syndrome which held him captive in his own chains.

We can take Shakespeare’s own advice to King Lear - and remove the cause of blindness from our own eyes - the source of our own broken hearts as explained in the 20th century by Solzhenitsyn.

After many countless centuries of suffering “God’s Plans”, often without knowing why this life - as constantly reborn immortals on planet earth - has been our sad and painful fate.

Now we arrive at a great parting of the ways - and symbols are everywhere - like immense freeway signs - clueing us into the nature of this great fracturing of humanity.

One group - those who follow the advice “seek and ye shall find” will be guided by inner directed instinctual sensibility - toward the building of a new civilization.

Those who go forward to seek the more difficult path of seeking true information to be transformed into knowledge and wisdom, will not be disappointed, and will reap their just rewards.

Those who choose not to seek - and who select to remain in the realm of outer directed enslavement - will reap those consequences.

Those who take the easier path towards remaining in ignorance and anger and self-hatred, and in blaming others for all that is wrong, will reap their just rewards.

Seek and we will find, ask and we will be given, follow the difficult path toward self knowledge and those who practice the transformational practice of changing the incoming energy of information to knowledge - will remain.

Many heartfelt blessings to all immortal wanderers as we transit these latest celebrations of the Dark Triad personalities.

